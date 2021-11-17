Emergency crews responding to accidental burial at construction site near Breckenridge

After a summer of officially allowing off-highway vehicles to travel the roads of Wildridge, Avon Town Council on Tuesday deemed the ordinance it passed in May a success. The ordinance — which drew large volumes of public debate and discussion this spring — legalized the use of off-highway vehicles on public roads in Wildridge, legitimizing a practice that has been a core part of the subdivision’s culture for many of its residents. The ordinance was intended to allow Wildridge residents to drive their vehicles from their place of residence or vehicle storage in the neighborhood to U.S. Forest Service Road 717.1B or 779.

AVON, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO