NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Samaritans stepped in to help Friday after a woman was pushed onto the subway tracks in Times Square during an attempted robbery. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to MTA officials, who described a very close call for the victim. The train operator was able to stop the train just as they were entering the station, allowing good Samaritans to jump into action. The injured and distraught victim is described as being in her 60s. According to authorities, around 1:45 p.m. on the northbound R train platform, a man allegedly tried to grab the victim’s purse and then pushed her onto...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO