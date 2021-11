Brandon Ingram last appeared in a game Oct. 29 vs. Sacramento, a stretch that has seen New Orleans lose all six games it has played since. The Pelicans would be thrilled to get the 25-points-per-game scorer back in uniform from a right hip contusion soon; one positive step in that direction occurred Thursday, with Ingram’s return to practice in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The 2020 All-Star forward was pleased to be back with his teammates and playing 5-on-5 fullcourt.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO