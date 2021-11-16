ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NHL

The New York Islanders will meet the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Tuesday night from the FLA Live Arena.

The Islanders come into this matchup trying to snap a three-game losing streak and they will have to do it on the road. As for the Panthers, they are also on a losing streak while losing their last four.

We have you covered throughout the NHL season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NHL action tonight.

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers

  • When: Tuesday, November 16
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+ (stream now)

How to watch the NHL this season

ESPN+ will have 1,000+ out-of-market games and feature 75 co-exclusive National games. The 2021-2022 season will showcase 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, and ABC.

ESPN+ is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

New York Islanders (+150) vs. Florida Panthers (-185)

O/U: 5.5

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at Tipico Sportsbook.

