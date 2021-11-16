ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studs and duds in Chargers' 27-20 loss to Vikings

By Valentina Martinez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Chargers lost to the Vikings by the score of 27-20.

Despite the outcome, here is a look at some of the few who helped and those who didn’t.

Stud — EDGE Joey Bosa & Uchenna Nwosu

When you look at Kirk Cousins’ stat line of 294 yards and two touchdowns, it’s easy to believe that the pass rush was nonexistent. However, that’s not the case. The Chargers lived in the Vikings’ backfield, with the pressure coming on the edges from Bosa and Nwosu. According to Pro Football Focus, the two combined for 15 pressures, two quarterback hits, and a sack.

Dud — QB Justin Herbert

From 356 passing yards to 195 passing yards, the Justin Herbert we saw against the Eagles was different from the Justin Herbert we just saw against the Vikings. Against Minnesota, Herbert threw for less than 200 yards and one interception. He did not benefit from the dropped passes or the pass protection breakdowns, but Herbert was off the mark on a few of his throws, including the pick to Eric Kendricks, and he struggled with his reads.

Stud — S Derwin James

James led the defense with a dozen tackles (nine solo) and one pass defended. He continues to be given a lot of responsibilities by Brandon Staley, and consistently comes through, whether it’s in coverage, against the run, or as a pass rusher.

Dud — WR Mike Williams

Williams had a strong start to the season, collecting six touchdowns and 31 receptions in the first five games of the season. But in recent appearances, he hasn’t had much of a presence on the field. Since Los Angeles faced the Ravens, Williams has failed to score a touchdown and only has 10 receptions in the last four games. The most memorable play he had against the Vikings was when he dropped the ball near the goal line in the fourth quarter, which most likely would have resulted in a touchdown.

Stud — LB Kyzir White

White had a strong outing, as he earned a season-high 12 tackles (8 solo). In between his handful of tackles, White also had one tackle for loss. Week in and week out, Staley’s system complements White’s strengths and skill set in space. Even though it was an overall underwhelming game, White was a major contributor in allowing the Vikings to average just 3.1 yards per run attempt.

Dud — CB Tevaughn Campbell

Because the secondary has suffered several injuries, other players like Campbell have had to step up. While he has been rather strong this season, this was arguably his worst performance. Covering Justin Jefferson, Campbell allowed nearly all of nine catches on 11 targets for 143 yards, including two of his longest receptions of the day.

Stud — K Dustin Hopkins

Hopkins was perfect in Week 10. When Los Angeles leaned on him, the kicker delivered. Hopkins was 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts and was 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts, hitting from 24 and 46 yards out. Late in the fourth quarter, Hopkins kept the team alive with his field goal. There were problems with this position, but since the acquisition of Hopkins, no issues.

Stud — RB Austin Ekeler

Even though Ekeler hasn’t reached 100 scrimmage yards in the last four games, he continues to be a magnet to the end zone. He had one of the team’s two touchdowns. The fifth-year running back has scored nine touchdowns in the nine games of the season. Ekeler carried the ball 11 times for 44 yards and had three catches for 15 yards in Week 10.

