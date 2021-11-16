Paul Jorgensen

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul D. Jorgensen is Associate Professor and Director of Environmental Studies at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley....

utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
fox8tv.com

Massive Backlash to Vaccine Mandate

26 States are now Suing after the Biden Administration announced a deadline for the most aggressive Vaccine Mandate of the Pandemic so far. The Mandate applies to any private businesses with 100 or more Employees. We have more on the story. Growing Backlash to new Federal Vaccine requirements setting up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Governor Abbott calls on President Biden to withdraw Omarova nomination

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden. The letter urged President Biden to immediately withdraw his nomination of Saule Omarova to Comptroller of the Currency. It also is in response to past comment by Omarova expressing hostility towards American energy producers. His comments include wanting businesses in the oil and gas industry “to go bankrupt.”
AUSTIN, TX
The Atlantic

Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden wants to liberate people from caring for their family

President Joe Biden is really upset that you might be spending too much time with your mother or your children. It’s not entirely clear what Biden is talking about here. The “nearly 2 million” number resembles the 1.8 million-woman reduction in the labor force over the course of the pandemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PLANetizen

CDC: Time to Rethink Herd Immunity

“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Florida Phoenix

It’s our right as Americans to breathe open air without wearing some wussy libtard face diaper

Quality Journalism for Critical Times INFECTED TALLAHASSEE — Who the hell does Joe Biden think he is, trying to force people to get life-saving vaccines? It’s our right as Americans to breathe the open air without wearing some wussy libtard face diaper, just as it’s our right to die intubated in a hospital. It’s all about your freedom, baby. Gov. […] The post It’s our right as Americans to breathe open air without wearing some wussy libtard face diaper appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
bleedingheartland.com

Paul Johnson on Agriculture and Conservation

Before northeast-Iowa farmer Paul Johnson died in early 2021, he served as an Iowa state legislator, the head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, and director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. In light of some current federal policy discussions (e.g. about monopolies in the agricultural sector), Paul’s family is posting here one of the position papers he released during his unsuccessful 2004 U.S. House campaign in Iowa’s fourth Congressional district.
IOWA STATE
University Daily Kansan

Roe v. Wade: A Study in Rhetoric

Before Roe v. Wade (1973), rhetoric on both sides of the abortion argument focused on population control. Abortion supporters argued that abortion, especially for minorities, could cut welfare expenses and act as population control, whereas opposers argued that legalizing abortions may disenfranchise disabled Americans and Blacks. After Roe — and...
U.S. POLITICS
kyma.com

Arizona Senators and Reps celebrate infrastructure bill signing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 15, multiple Senators gathered at the White House to witness President Joe Biden sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The act, which Senator Kelly (D-Ariz) and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz) helped pass, will offer billions in funding to repair and...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Republicans more willing to live among Democrats than vice versa, survey says

(TheRealDeal) – Where you live and whom you vote for have never been more closely tied. Mapped election results over the past few decades show the red middle has grown redder and the blue coasts bluer. But when it comes to settling down in another party’s territory, a report by apartment-listing site Zumper shows registered Republicans are more liberal about […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

