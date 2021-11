I am baffled that a young man riding his electric scooter apparently obeying the laws of traffic is charged with manslaughter in the tragic death of Alvera Minutello, who was riding her bicycle against traffic, which is illegal. As tragic as this was, does she bear no responsibility in this accident? I am as equally baffled by the Associated Press story printed on the same date (”Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked bloodshed”) regarding Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 acquired a semi-automatic rifle (an apparent crime at his age) and proceeded to carry it across state lines (a federal crime) and kill two people and maim a third. Rittenhouse carries the responsibility of his actions carried out whilst breaking the law. Aren’t we all responsible for our actions, even — or especially — if it ends in tragedy?

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO