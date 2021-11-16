ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creighton vs. Nebraska live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college basketball

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Creighton Bluejays will meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers in college basketball action on Tuesday night.

Creighton comes into this matchup with a 2-0 record but this will be their toughest test yet. As for Nebraska, they will look to bounce back after a 74-65 loss to Western Illinois as they look for their second win of the season.

This will be a great night of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

Creighton vs. Nebraska

  • When: Tuesday, November 16
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS1
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

fuboTV has complete NCAA college basketball regular season coverage (ESPN, CBS, FOX, and NBC) as well as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big 10 Network, Pac12 Network, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch your favorite college basketball game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Creighton vs. Nebraska (-3.5)

O/U: 146.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

WNCT

No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 6 Purdue showed that its high-scoring offense works, no matter the level of competition. Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
