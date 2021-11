15 Fun Workouts to Try With Your Significant Other. Whether you and your partner are trying to get in shape for your upcoming nuptials or are just looking for a healthy date idea, working out with your significant other has many benefits. “A couple that works out together stays together...and gets sexier together,” says personal trainer and author Joey Thurman. “Working out with someone literally gets your endorphins going and instantly bonds you in your shared goal to get healthy and sweaty.”

FITNESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO