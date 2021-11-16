ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Long-awaited Cures 2.0 bill unveiled

By Michael Mezher
raps.org
 8 days ago

Two years after beginning work on a follow up to the 21st Century Cures Act, Reps. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Diana DeGette (D-CO) on Tuesday introduced their Cures 2.0 bill. The 173-page bill, intended to supercharge medical innovation, would provide new funding for programs at the US Food and Drug Administration...

www.raps.org

Comments / 0

Related
raps.org

This Week at FDA: mRNA boosters for most; Blood lancets reclassified

Welcome to our weekly digest of regulatory news from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), legislative updates, and other news updates we think you’ll find useful — and interesting. This week saw COVID-19 vaccine and therapy updates, the unveiling of Cures 2.0, and lots of device updates. As usual, we welcome feedback at news@raps.org.
HEALTH
healthcaredive.com

MCIT breakthrough device payment pathway included in Cures 2.0 bill

Lawmakers are pushing ahead with plans to include a breakthrough device payment pathway in the next version of the 21st Century Cures Act. Having included a version of the Medicare Coverage for Innovative Technologies (MCIT) initiative in the Cures 2.0 discussion paper in June, lawmakers kept a tweaked proposal in the bill introduced on Tuesday.
U.S. POLITICS
983thecoast.com

Upton Introduces Cures 2.0 Legislation

Congressman Fred Upton has officially unveiled his Cures 2.0 legislation. He and Congresswoman Diana DeGette introduced the bill on Tuesday after more than two years of work. Upton tells WSJM News the plan is the follow up to 2016’s 21st Century Cures, which increased funding for research into new drugs. This new bill creates a new agency within the NIH to research less common illnesses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
raps.org

FDA suggests alternative approaches for nitrosamine risk assessments

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suggested that manufacturers consider using certain antioxidants or excipients, such as sodium carbonate, to their drug products to inhibit the formation of nitrosamine impurities. These approaches were outlined in recent update on possible mitigation strategies to reduce the risk of nitrosamine impurities...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Degette
Person
Fred Upton
raps.org

EMA provides advice on using molnupiravir; will soon render decision on J&J’s COVID vaccine booster

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on 19 November issued advice to member states on how to use Merck Sharp & Dohme’s and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ antiviral drug Lagevrio (molnupiravir), an oral antiviral drug for treating patients with COVID-19, prior to its formal EU authorization. This action was taken to combat “rising rates of infection and deaths due to COVID-19 across the EU," EMA said.
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

FDA is investigating death of Canadian woman, 75, who suffered brain swelling after participating in clinical trial for controversially approved Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating the death of 75-year-old Canadian woman who participated in clinical trials for the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. The unnamed woman died in September 2020 after suffering from brain swelling. Brain swelling is a known side effect of the Aduhelm, though...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Drug Application#Cures#Centers For Medicare#Medicaid#The White House#Arpa H#Regulatory Focus 25#Als#Democrat#Republican
saintpaulrepublicans.us

News Blackout on Vaccine Injuries Needs to End

In October when posting the article, “Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness,” I, Publius Jr, had contacted a local newspaper reporter about John O’Looney’s experiences with his claims of a false narrative of the pandemic and the vaccinations. John O’Looney is a Funeral Director in Milton Keynes, England and if you remember he was saying the pandemic seemed to attack nursing homes only and he had suspicions some residents had been euthanized instead of dying from SARS COV2. Later he noticed the uptick in deaths he believed were from the vaccines administered. The reporter responded with a belief more in medical professionals rather than a funeral director in England named O’Looney. Sounds like a crazy name but in England their term for crazy is “Balmy.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to reinstate workplace COVID vaccine rule

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid serious harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement. Delaying the rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
POTUS
Union Leader

Governor: Record-high COVID hospitalizations lead to executive order

CONCORD — Following a second straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order to let hospitals exceed their licensed bed limits. The order will permit hospitals to create “internal surge centers” on the hospital campus to have more available beds even as these health care providers confront a chronic workforce shortage.
CONCORD, NH
Virginian-Pilot

Judge denies Norfolk doctor’s attempt to get Sentara’s ban on ivermectin use on COVID-19 patients immediately lifted

A Norfolk doctor’s attempt to get a ban on using ivermectin on COVID-19 patients at Norfolk General Hospital immediately lifted was denied Tuesday when a judge refused to grant his request, according to documents sent by the judge to the attorneys. The letter from Circuit Judge David Lannetti said he agreed in part with attorneys for Sentara Healthcare that Dr. Paul Marik lacked legal standing ...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Executive order targets shortage of health care workers, hospital beds

Citing the state’s record levels of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Gov. Chris Sununu announced new statewide at-home testing and vaccination programs Tuesday in addition to issuing an executive order allowing hospitals to set up large “surge” treatment rooms. The order also directs more resources to the state agency that must process licenses for health care […] The post Executive order targets shortage of health care workers, hospital beds appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy