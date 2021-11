Poster for "Spider-Man: No Way Home"Cosmic Book News. Anticipation for Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is through the roof and it is arguably the most anticipated movie of the year. But, recent images from the movie have leaked and they spoil quite a bit. Now, I won't mention what the photos are about here in this article to save you all from spoilers, but I think it's safe to say that the movie is going to live up to the hype. If you are interested in finding out what the photos show off, well, I'm pretty sure they're still floating around on Twitter right now.

11 DAYS AGO