MAP 40th Anniversary Celebration

 8 days ago

Maryland artists, and their supporters descended on Maryland Art Place to celebrate the...

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Duck Gumbo Cook-off to celebrate its 40th year

When you think of the World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest and the Wings Over the Prairie Festival, it’s hard to imagine the weekend without its Duck Gumbo Cook-off competition, but that wasn’t always the case. Prior to the 1980s, the festival included several events where food was a focal point....
STUTTGART, AR
San Francisco Chronicle

Metallica announces 40th anniversary San Francisco Takeover

To mark its 40th anniversary, Metallica has put together a series of events throughout its hometown of San Francisco in December, culminating with two previously announced concerts at the Chase Center. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced the details of the four-day weekend event, dubbed the Metallica...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Southern Minnesota News

Classic Rock band Kansas bringing 40th anniversary tour to Mankato

Classic rock band Kansas is bringing their 40th anniversary tour to Mankato. The legendary rockers are bringing their Point of Know Return 40th Anniversary tour to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Friday, April 1, 2022. Tickets start at $39.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday, November...
KANSAS STATE
allaccess.com

Pierre Robert Marks 40th Anniversary With WMMR/Philadelphia

PIERRE ROBERT is celebrating his 40th anniversary on the air at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA, and the station will air a month-long series of commemorative features on the market mainstay. ROBERT presently hosts middays on the heritage station after starting in 1981 as overnight host. “To quote a little...
ENTERTAINMENT
State
Maryland State
lptv.org

Nisswa Prepares to Host 40th Annual City of Lights Celebration

The city of Nisswa is preparing to host its 40th annual “City of Lights” celebration. After making some last-minute adjustments in 2020 just to hold the event, this year the event returns to a more traditional one with some new features. “We’ll have 30,000 twinkle lights in town and fireworks...
#Art#Drag Queens#Gallery#Map#Maryland Art Place
wnypapers.com

Kenan 'Christmas Village' celebrates 40th gift show

Kenan Arts Council gift show and ‘Christmas Village’ debut Nov. 20. The Kenan Arts Council (KAC) holiday gift show is celebrating 40 years. To celebrate the longevity of this annual event, the Kenan Center Campus will transform into the Kenan “Christmas Village” on Nov. 20-21. “For the first time, the...
FESTIVAL
Secret SF

This Plant Store-Turned-Wine Bar Is Hosting A Live Quartet And More

Classical Revolution will perform beautiful classical music at Arcana, the Mission’s hottest new event space. The return of live music has been breathing new life into San Francisco! Arcana , a lovely plant store and event space in the Mission, has been turning heads with its fun live jazz nights, electronic music, and more. A special one is coming up with Classical Revolution, a live quartet performing on Sunday, November 28 from 6-9pm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oberlinreview.org

Big Parade Celebrates 20th Anniversary

This past weekend, Big Parade celebrated its 20th anniversary. With the absence of last year’s parade due to COVID-19, along with the coincidental timing of this year’s Parents and Family Weekend, the event was a welcome opportunity for students and community members alike to come together and celebrate Oberlin in their favorite way.
OBERLIN, OH
columbiagorgenews.com

Smiths celebrate 70th anniversary

Walt and Beth Smith became husband and wife 70 years ago on Nov. 24, 1951. They came to The Dalles as a young couple and found themselves at home as they built their family. Walt worked at The Dalles High School as an English teacher, and Beth worked at The Center for Living. They both retired in 1989. Today they have four children, Debbie and Kathy of Portland, Ore., and Laurie and Gary of The Dalles. They also have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They plan on celebrating with the entire family on Thanksgiving.
THE DALLES, OR
hawaiipublicradio.org

HPR celebrates 40th anniversary

This Saturday marks our 40th anniversary! We'll be celebrating throughout the coming year, but as we enter our fifth decade on the air, we thought we'd look back into our photo archives to show how far we've come over the years. These photos are but a glimpse back at milestones...
CELEBRATIONS

