UK to Adapt Fully Vaccinated Definition to Account for Boosters: PM Johnson

With vaccinations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus being imposed across the world, more or less officially, it may not be enough anymore to receive just two jabs to be considered fully vaccinated. According to a new article from CNN, the definition of fully vaccinated for COVID is changing to three doses.
The UK recorded 44,917 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number over the last week to 292,417, a rise of 22,615 or 8.4 per cent on the preceding seven days.That gives the UK a case rate of 422.7 per 100,000 people for the seven-day period ending on 17 November 2021, according to the government’s latest figures.While the successful rollout of the vaccines over the course of the calendar year has continued to keep the British death rate low, that infection level has remained stubbornly high for weeks now, typically hovering around the 40,000-per-day mark with the occasional...
GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any lawmaker who broke the rules should be punished, as parliament is embroiled in a growing sleaze scandal and allegations some politicians are paid for external work which may have breach the rules. "The most important thing is those...
LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he was cautious about rising cases of COVID in Europe, warning of gathering "storm clouds" of a new wave of coronavirus infections. Britain has had much higher rates of COVID-19 than the rest of Western Europe since...
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not believe Britain was a corrupt country, as parliament was embroiled in a growing scandal over lawmakers being paid for external work which may have breached its rules. The question of members of parliament (MPs) having second jobs...
LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson underlined British opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline at a meeting of his senior ministers, his spokesman said on Tuesday. "He underlined the UK’s opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which would divert supplies from Ukraine and could have...
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - People in Britain must come forward for COVID-19 vaccines when they are eligible if new COVID restrictions this winter are to be avoided, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "If we want to avoid new restrictions on our daily lives, we must all get...
Boris Johnson today warned that the UK “cannot afford to be complacent” about a new wave of coronavirus in Europe.At a press conference this afternoon the prime minister said the country must be “vigilant” after a rise in UK cases and urged people to get a booster jab if they are eligible.Mr Johnson’s remarks were made after it was announced the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is to be extended to include healthy 40 to 49-year-olds.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their...
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he saw no need at the moment to move to a “Plan B” of mask mandates, vaccine passes and work from home orders, even though he was cautious of rising coronavirus cases in parts of Europe. “We don’t see anything...
There is no immediate threat of a change to the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ to include Covid-booster jabs for travellers, say senior aviation sources. A report at the weekend warned UK travellers “who fail to take booster jabs face renewed restrictions”, suggesting ministers are “drawing up plans to reimpose quarantine and testing for those who refuse”.
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed on Tuesday that lawmakers be banned from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists, after a row over second jobs posing conflicts of interest. Johnson said the code of conduct for members of parliament (MPs) should be updated and those who...
A new COVID-19 vaccination debate has recently begun to emerge, this one centered around the definition of "fully vaccinated" and whether it might be altered to include a dose of the booster shot, Axios reports. On Friday, the FDA authorized both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters for use in all adults at least six months out from their second dose.
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a cross-government review into the migrant crisis as he is “exasperated” by a failure to stem the number of crossings from France, The Times reported on Saturday. British frustration at the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel from...
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he appeared to lose his place in notes during a speech before regaling business leaders with an anecdote about his recent visit to a Peppa Pig theme park. Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed,...
The NHS charging scheme for migrants is "unfit for purpose", a think tank has said. The charging rules "deter people from accessing healthcare, lead to delays in treatment, distract NHS professionals from their care roles and apply large bills to patients with no prospect of paying them," according to a report by the IPPR.
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he appeared to lose his place in notes during a speech to the Confederation of British Industry. Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed and said "forgive me" as he briefly interrupted his speech.
The UK will not suspend the Northern Ireland Brexit agreement before Christmas, a Cabinet minister has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, said the government would "absolutely not" trigger Article 16 before the end of the year.The comments appear to signal a softening of the UK's strategy in Brexit talks over Northern Ireland.Boris Johnson's government has been threatening to trigger Article 16 and effectively suspend the agreement if the EU does not make changes to it.Brexit minister Lord Frost had previously said things would be settled by Christmas one way or another – effectively setting a deadline.But Ms Trevelyan told...
“It can only really be described as meandering at high speed. It was as if a world he didn’t understand was spread out before him, and he zoomed in random patterns across its surface like potassium on a pond.”This, it turns out, is what I had to say about Jeremy Corbyn – remember him? – when, a few months into the job of Labour leader, he turned up to give a speech to a room full of business people and it arguably didn’t go well.So before we get on to Boris Johnson’s latest self-deflating fart balloon of a speech,...
Downing Street has said Boris Johnson “is well” amid concerns for his welfare following a rambling speech he gave to business leaders on Monday, in which he went on a tangent about the Peppa Pig theme park. “He seemed to have lost the plot,” a Tory MP told The Independent. “He has obviously been under a great deal of stress for the last fortnight, and I think he needs a break.”Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner earlier branded the government’s changes to England’s social care system a “con” and a form of “inheritance tax on the north” – accusing...
