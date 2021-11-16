ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Network Science May Offer Ways to Combat Race, Gender Bias in Patient Care

By Linda Carroll
Medscape News
 8 days ago

(Reuters Health) - Clinicians who initially displayed race and gender bias in treatment of a hypothetical patient could be influenced to make recommendations that showed no bias after an intervention tested in a new study. In the experiment, the researchers asked 840 clinicians to watch a video of either...

www.medscape.com

upenn.edu

Clinician peer networks remove race and gender bias

A University of Pennsylvania study published in Nature Communications offers striking evidence that network science can be used to remove race and gender bias in clinical settings. The research, led by Damon Centola of the Annenberg School for Communication and the School of Engineering and Applied Science, offers an effective new way to ensure safer, more equitable health care for women and minorities through managing clinician peer networks.
HEALTH
UPI News

Study in Canada reveals possible gender bias in physician-to-surgeon referrals

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Male physicians are more likely to refer patients who need surgery to male surgeons, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Surgery found. In the analysis of nearly 40 million physician-to-surgeon referrals made by roughly 45,000 physicians in Ontario, Canada, between 1997 and 2016, male physicians referred patients to male surgeons 87% of the time, the data showed.
AMERICAS
Nature.com

The reduction of race and gender bias in clinical treatment recommendations using clinician peer networks in an experimental setting

Bias in clinical practice, in particular in relation to race and gender, is a persistent cause of healthcare disparities. We investigated the potential of a peer-network approach to reduce bias in medical treatment decisions within an experimental setting. We created "egalitarian" information exchange networks among practicing clinicians who provided recommendations for the clinical management of patient scenarios, presented via standardized patient videos of actors portraying patients with cardiac chest pain. The videos, which were standardized for relevant clinical factors, presented either a white male actor or Black female actor of similar age, wearing the same attire and in the same clinical setting, portraying a patient with clinically significant chest pain symptoms. We found significant disparities in the treatment recommendations given to the white male patient-actor and Black female patient-actor, which when translated into real clinical scenarios would result in the Black female patient being significantly more likely to receive unsafe undertreatment, rather than the guideline-recommended treatment. In the experimental control group, clinicians who were asked to independently reflect on the standardized patient videos did not show any significant reduction in bias. However, clinicians who exchanged real-time information in structured peer networks significantly improved their clinical accuracy and showed no bias in their final recommendations. The findings indicate that clinician network interventions might be used in healthcare settings to reduce significant disparities in patient treatment.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Science#Biases#Sociology#Patient Care#Reuters Health#Nature Communications
Medscape News

Older Adults' Access to Primary Care: Gender, Racial, and Ethnic Disparities in Telemedicine

Kira L. Ryskina MD, MSHP; Kaitlyn Shultz MS; Yi Zhou BA; Gillian Lautenbach MD; Rebecca T. Brown MD, MPH. Background: In 2020, primary care practices adopted telemedicine as an alternative to in-person visits. Little is known about whether access to telemedicine was equitable, especially among older patients. Our objectives were to (1) examine older adults' use of telemedicine versus in-person primary care visits and (2) compare hospitalization for ambulatory care sensitive conditions (ACSCs) between the groups.
HEALTH SERVICES
Medscape News

Med Student's App Connects Trans Patients With Gender-Affirming Docs

Taylor Chiang, a Rutgers second-year medical student, has grown accustomed to the blank stares and awkward pauses when responding to questions by healthcare practitioners who don't truly understand transgender patients. But having a first name that could be male or female makes it easier for Chiang than for others whose...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Review to be launched into racial and gender bias in medical devices

A review has been commissioned into possible racial and gender bias in medical devices. Health secretary Sajid Javid has ordered the review as he vowed to “close the chasms that the pandemic has exposed”, adding that it is “totally unacceptable” that even an inadvertent bias could lead to a poorer health outcome for some people.Mr Javid said he is “determined to take a fresh perspective” to his role within government and “do whatever it takes” to fix disparities, citing the disproportionate effect of the pandemic on black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups.It comes as research found oximeters, which...
HEALTH
cdc.gov

E-Cigarettes and Patient Care

Your patients may have asked you about e-cigarettes. You may have questions yourself. The following resources provide the latest information and science about e-cigarettes and can help you start conversations about this topic with patients of all ages.
SCIENCE
