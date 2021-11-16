ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Safe to Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Flu Shot Together

By Reuters Staff
Medscape News
 8 days ago

(Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines can be safely administered at the same time, and doing so might increase vaccination rates, according to a report in The Lancet. Researchers...

www.medscape.com

Related
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

Can COVID vaccines shed spike proteins – and is that bad?

A spike protein is a tool that helps a virus to enter the cell. If you look at an illustration of SARS-CoV-2, you will notice all the protruding structures on its extremities. The main job of these spike proteins is to join to receptors – called ACE2 receptors – on the surface of a cell and force the viral genome inside.
SCIENCE
kttn.com

Experts say flu shots, COVID-19 Boosters go hand-in-hand

People are being urged to check with their healthcare providers about getting a flu shot, to help protect them from an illness during the holiday season. Seasonal flu activity dropped dramatically last year at the height of the pandemic, but as life gets back to near normal, researchers are also expecting a return of influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots for most people over six months of age, and especially those at high risk for developing complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAW

Flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Satuday in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be available Saturday at Greenheck Fieldhouse in Weston. Pfizer vaccines will be available for 5 years and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for adults. The influenza vaccine is available to everyone age 3 years and older.
WESTON, WI
News 12

Can your child get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time? Here's what health officials say.

Can your child get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?. Yes, your child, just like adults, can get the shots in the same visit. Dr. Sharon Nachman, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and the director of the Office of Clinical Trials at Stony Brook Children's Hospital, suggests that your child receive the shots in different arms.
STONY BROOK, NY
INFORUM

Sanford holds combination COVID-19, flu vaccine clinic

FARGO — Sanford Health will hold a vaccine clinic this weekend where patients have the option to get COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time, according to a news release. The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Sanford Southpointe Clinic, 2400 32nd...
FARGO, ND
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Mayo system offering COVID-19 booster, flu vaccinations

Mayo Clinic Health System is now offering Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations to patients who are eligible according to the updated guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC continues to recommend that people receive the same...
brproud.com

Baker pharmacy to administer flu, COVID-19 vaccine next Thursday

BAKER, La (BRPROUD) – A pharmacy in Baker City will host a vaccination site on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Albertson’s Pharmacy will administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines at Greater First Church Baptist. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Those who are interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to bring insurance, identification, and a vaccine card if receiving the second dose and/or booster shot.
BAKER, LA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Health Services Offering Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines

Warren County Health Services is offering Flu vaccine clinics and COVID-19 vaccine clinics free to the public. Flu vaccine clinics are held Monday through Friday from 2-4pm, and COVID-19 vaccine clinics are each Tuesday through Thursday from 2-4pm. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available to individuals 18 years of age and older, while appointments can be made for the Pfizer Pediatric vaccine starting today. For more information and to find consent forms, click below.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Clinic says parents can get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu at the same time

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – More children are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as we head into the holiday season, but the Cleveland Clinic wants to make sure we don’t overlook flu season. They say children should be getting both vaccinations, like Brayden LoPiccolo. Five-year-old Brayden LoPiccolo is halfway through his COVID-19 vaccination. His mother, Whitney, […]
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
wisconsinexaminer.com

Flu returns while COVID-19 persists; DHS urges vaccines for both

After a one-year break thanks largely to public health measures, the flu is making a comeback in Wisconsin even as COVID-19 remains at large. The best defense against both remains vaccination, said Tom Haupt, influenza surveillance coordinator and respiratory disease epidemiologist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) at a media briefing on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Modern Healthcare

Vaccine hesitancy could lead to 'twin-demic' of flu and COVID-19

Influenza vaccinations are lagging behind what doctors would like to see during Michigan's first two months of flu season, leading some experts to worry that the conditions are ripe for a "twin-demic" with COVID-19. "It's one of the things that I worry about in this phase of the pandemic," said...
PUBLIC HEALTH

