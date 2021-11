Nestled by the side of the 710 Freeway overpass and just a few blocks away from East L.A. College is a small parking lot on Humphreys Avenue. On any other day of the week cars would be parked behind the gated fence. But on this Saturday pride flags hang from tents as over 60 vendors and East L.A.’s community members show up both unapologetically Brown and queer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO