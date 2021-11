And the Market Cap Between the Two Companies Is Huge. In an interesting turn of events, Roblox, the game known more for its open-world concept and its block-like characters, has overtaken Blizzard in market value, making it the most valuable American-owned gaming company at this time. Roblox Corporation’s market shares have the current market cap at 62 billion dollars, outpacing Activision Blizzard’s market cap of 52 billion this week. This far outpaces other companies, such as EA games, with all of its games and what it offers, which capped at $39.7 billion this week.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO