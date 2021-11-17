ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Researchers Report a Tunable Perovskite Material

Electronic Engineering Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe silicon alternative could usher in a new generation of electronic devices, Korean investigators assert. Perovskite is frequently touted as a promising electronics material for optoelectronics applications. Materials researchers this week reported an advance by fabricating thin films based on perovskite semiconductors that yielded substrates with tunable electronic properties....

www.eetasia.com

techxplore.com

Researchers create a scanner for fingerprints and documents using metal halide perovskites

Metal halide perovskites are a large class of crystalline materials with numerous advantageous features, including a high light absorption coefficient, high charge mobility and strong photoluminescence. Due to their unique properties, metal halide perovskites have proved to be highly promising for the fabrication of solar cells. While engineers have so...
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

Established thin film processing for 18%-efficient perovskite mini-modules

As laboratory work on perovskite solar cells continues to demonstrate impressive results, scientists are switching the focus to achieving those same results with techniques that can be applied in large-scale manufacturing. Most of the highest-performing perovskite solar cells produced by researchers to date have been fabricated using spin coating, which...
INDUSTRY
chemistryworld.com

Perovskite frozen in MOF glass glows in rainbow colours

Researchers have stabilised a perovskite’s luminescent crystal form, which usually decomposes rapidly at temperatures below 320˚C, by freezing it inside a metal–organic framework (MOF) glass. Moreover, the material’s emission can be tuned to any colour on the visible spectrum through small changes to its synthesis. Perovskites’ remarkable properties have attracted...
PHYSICS
National Science Foundation (press release)

Conceptual rendering of ultrathin, electrically tunable metalens

Conceptual rendering of an ultrathin, electrically tunable metalens developed by engineers. [Research supported by U.S. National Science Foundation grants DMR 1719875, ECCS 2025233 and DGE 1650441.]. Learn more in the Cornell University news story Novel liquid crystal metalens offers electric zoom. (Date image taken: March 2021; date originally posted to...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Researchers observe Marcus inverted region of charge transfer from low-dimensional semiconductor materials

Charge transfer is a key step in photosynthesis, biological signal transduction, and conversion of various energy sources. The theoretical framework for charge transfer was established by Rudolph Marcus in the 1950s. It predicts the existence of a so-called "Marcus inverted region," where the transfer rate decreases with increasing reaction exothermicity (or driving force).
PHYSICS
stanford.edu

Stanford researchers design a frugal way to study complex systems and materials

Dancing droplets of food coloring housed in hand-drawn lattices could reveal the inner-workings of advanced materials and complex natural systems. To celebrate the 60th birthday of King Oscar II of Sweden and Norway in 1889, the journal Acta Mathematica offered a prize for manuscripts that could help solve the following question, generally referred to as the 3-body problem: Can we predict the orbits of planets, moons and other celestial bodies over time? Although mathematician Henri Poincaré was awarded the gold medal and 2,500 Swedish kronor prize for his submission (later found to have an error), the general analytical solution to the “n-body” problem has remained difficult to track. Beyond celestial mechanics, “n-body” problems occur in everything from how proteins fold to understanding complex materials.
CHEMISTRY
pv-magazine.com

Mesoporous carbon for a 20-year stable perovskite solar cell

While perovskite solar cells are widely acknowledged to have an important role to play in the future of PV, there are still challenges to overcome, and a wealth of different promising approaches making their way through the research community. Among these are mesoporous carbon perovskite solar cells (m-CPSMs), comprising a...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Ultrafast exciton dissociation mechanism in 2D perovskites

A research group led by Prof. Jin Shengye from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences revealed an ultrafast and high-yield polaronic exciton dissociation mechanism in two-dimensional (2D) perovskites. This study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society on Nov. 3. 2D...
PHYSICS
pv-magazine.com

Flexible perovskite solar cells ‘from lab to fab’

One reason for all hype around perovskite solar cells is their potential to be produced at large scale, low cost and on flexible substrates that could open new applications and opportunities for solar power generation. However, this will depend on the development of suitable solution-based ‘roll-to-roll’ processes, where the cell materials are continuously deposited onto a substrate as it moves between two rolls.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Intensified solar thermochemical carbon dioxide splitting over iron-based perovskite

Practical solar fuel production via two-step solar thermochemical CO2 splitting (STCS), a promising method. We demonstrate that FeNi alloy embedded in perovskite substrate enables near complete CO2 splitting and record CO production rate of 381 mL g-1 min-1 (STP). This unprecedented performance is ascribed to stabilization of oxidized Fe cations by in-situ involving into robust perovskite matrix. The thermodynamic analysis predicts a solar-to-fuel efficiency as high as 58% even without any sensitive heat recovery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
