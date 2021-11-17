FHSU women's soccer places 16 on Academic Honor Roll

Saint Joseph’s Falls in A10 Tournament Semifinal, Penn Concludes the Season With a 1 – 0 Loss to #14 Princeton. The Saint Joseph’s Hawks moved to the conference tournament semifinal round in Dayton. The magical ride for the Hawks ended with a 2 – 0 defeat to UMass in Dayton. It took Saint Joe’s ten games to finally get a victory. But how the season ended; qualifying for the tournament as the #8 seed, and two wins in a week over regular season champion VCU on the road, the second in the quarterfinal game. The tournament moved to Dayton, the highest remaining seed. Saint Joseph’s lost 2 – 0 to UMass on goals by Ashley Leonard and Lauren Bonavita. The Hawks got 3 shots on goal by Aleksa Peev and 2 from Kayla Flanders, but none crossed the goal line. The goal by Leonard ended a goalless streak of 216:12 for goal keeper Katie Cappelletti. The University of Pennsylvania Quakers ended the season losing 1 – 0 to #14 Princeton. It was the first loss at Rhodes Field for Penn who finished in fifth place in the Ivy League.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO