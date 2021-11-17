ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHSU women's soccer places 16 on Academic Honor Roll

 4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team placed 16 student-athletes on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, announced Friday by the league office. Nearly half of those players earned special honors, including three Scholar-Athlete Award winners and four recipients of the MIAA Academic Excellence Award. Emily...

