When shopping for a new game console, the first question to ask yourself is what you intend to use it for. Are you a Mario, Pokémon, or Zelda fan? Do you want something that can play Blu-rays or 4K video? Are you just looking for an all-in-one entertainment system without any bells or whistles? It’s easier than ever to purchase a great piece of gaming hardware—though not if you’re on the hunt for the latest next-gen box during the holiday season.

