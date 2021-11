Mark Foster was restless. In 2009, the Cleveland, Ohio transplant had been grinding in Los Angeles for nearly eight years, trying to make it as a songwriter. Some of those years had been more promising than others. “I moved to LA when I was 18, two months after I graduated from high school, and my first impression was that it’s a city of green lights,” Foster tells me over Zoom, reflecting on the early days of his pre–Foster the People career. “Within two years I had already beaten my body up pretty bad, and knew if I was ever going to accomplish any modicum of success that I’d have to get clean, find my soul again, and start working—just obsessively writing songs. That’s what I did. It was really hard. I slept in my car, I slept on couches.”

