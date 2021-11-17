ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get up to 50% off a forever gift with this Mixbook Black Friday deal

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you're looking to give a heartfelt gift this year, you can't do better than a photo book. Just choose some of your...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

CNET

If you aren't buying these 4 Black Friday deals, you're doing it all wrong

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. With another wave of Black Friday deals kicking off today and more to come tomorrow, trying to figure out which deals you have to check out is not an easy task. There are thousands of live deals and thousands more on their way with each retailer doing things a little different to try and stand out. Odds are you don't have hours and hours on end to look around and try to narrow it down to a handful of must-have deals.
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

75 Bougie Gifts That Are Surprisingly Under $25 On Amazon

Buying for other people can be stressful, even if you think you know the person you’re buying for really, really well. But, really, this process should be enjoyable, easy, and result in a gift that will make whoever you’re buying for happy and grateful — and maybe make their life a little more luxurious in the process.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

The Best Walmart Early Black Friday Fashion Deals and More — Up to 86% Off!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We seriously can’t believe that Black Friday is already here. Well, it’s not technically here yet — but many retailers have launched their deals in advance, and we couldn’t be happier! Getting shopping done early so there’s more time to relax during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is a dream come true, and today, we’re giving you the low-down on all of the deals you need to know about at Walmart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Black Friday escooter deals 2021: There’s up to a third off Pure air and Bird air electric scooters

Black Friday is scooting towards us as fast as its tiny wheels can carry it, but while the festivities don’t officially kick off until 26 November, plenty of eager retailers are already getting stuck into early deals. Among them is Pure Electric, a UK-based purveyor of private electric scooters that feature heavily in our round-up of the best electric scooters.We tested a bunch of competing scooters over the summer, and Pure Electric came out on top each time. As well as producing its own range, the retailer stocked around half of the scooters featured in our list. For Black Friday,...
SHOPPING
MusicRadar.com

Get $45 off a shred-ready Schecter C-6 Elite in this unbelievable pre-Black Friday deal at Guitar Center

In one of the best pre-Black Friday guitar deals we’ve seen so far, Guitar Center is offering a cool 15% off this Schecter C-6 Elite, taking its price tag down from $299.99 to a mere $254.99. All you need to do is add the code ‘music15’ at the checkout when you make your purchase. But be warned, you only have a couple of day to strike before the sale ends on November 10.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Oral-B Black Friday 2021 deal: Get 63% off the iO6 electric toothbrush in Amazon’s early sale

We all know the tagline by now: “Oral-B is the number one brand used and recommended by dentists worldwide”. So, the promise of getting a toothbrush for less this Black Friday should have all of us lining up at the door, dentists included.And once you start learning more about oral hygiene, suddenly an electric toothbrush becomes less of a luxury and more of a necessity.According to the NHS, in a pretty alarming stat, “most adults in the UK have gum disease to some degree”. While the beginning stages, known as gingivitis, may include bad breath and bleeding gums, if left...
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

These Early Black Friday Bedding Deals Include Up To 60% Off Blankets And Pillows

And just like that, it’s the holiday season once again. The air is getting chillier, the drinks are getting warmer, the store windows are getting prettier and more festive. Oh yeah, and the sales are getting bigger. Is that the point of the holiday season? Of course not, but you have to admit it is refreshing to see all those savings on your receipts and all that money still in your bank account, especially after you shop these Black Friday 2021 bedding deals.
SHOPPING
CNET

Target Black Friday: The best savings you can get right now and a look at what's next

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Get ready, get set ... and go! The holiday shopping season is here, and Target has officially unveiled its Black Friday ad, giving us a peek at all the discounts that will be available starting this Sunday, Nov. 21. But the retailer also knows that a lot us don't want to wait until Black Friday to start shopping, especially with concerns over product shortages and shipping delays. So Target has already been dropping early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can find amazing savings on TVs, headphones, Pixel 6 phones, hoverboards and even smart devices. Then, starting tomorrow, we'll see discounts on Oculus Quest 2, laptops, Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and so much more. Target has its work cut out for it, though, because rivals such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have early Black Friday sales, too.
SHOPPING
CNET

Bed Bath & Beyond's early Black Friday deals end Sunday: Top picks you can buy today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The Bed Bath & Beyond early Black Friday sale is happening now, with prices dropped on brands like Bissell, Shark and Ninja. Here's the catch: The deals will only stick around for five days -- the sale ends Sunday, Nov. 21 -- so you'll need to act fast if there's something you want to buy.
SHOPPING
manisteenews.com

Get $250 off (and a free gift) on a MYX II bike this Black Friday

After almost two years of doing everything at home, working out in your own living room or bedroom has become the norm. As we head into the season of colder temperatures and shorter daylight hours, it’s going to be even harder to motivate to leave your house, so let your workout come to you in the form of a stationary exercise bike. This Black Friday, you can get the MYX II bike for $250 off + free shipping, and they’ll even throw in a gift (a stabilizer mat or weight rack).
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Deals Starting at Just $2 — Up to 77% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Macy’s has been rolling out some major early Black Friday deals, and we want to make sure you’re on top of it all! There are literally thousands of items that you can shop before Black Friday officially kicks off post-Thanksgiving — and the latest batch of items we’ve selected is nothing short of incredible.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

9 great last-minute Christmas gifts you can just send by email

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The holidays can be incredibly hectic -- especially with the looming supply chain crisis leaving shelves empty this year. It might be tough to find a gift for everyone on your list, but you've got options as long as you have the internet.
LIFESTYLE
Eurogamer.net

Get up to 50% off SteelSeries headsets as Black Friday nears

SteelSeries make some of our favourite PC gaming headsets and today many of them are up to 50 percent off. This includes a whole bunch of options for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox, from high-end wired and wireless options to more affordable 3.5mm models that support a wide range of devices. They've also discounted almost all of their Apex mechanical and membrane keyboards and their Prime, Aerox, Rival and Sensei mice, which tend to rank highly amongst our recommended peripherals for PC gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
Us Weekly

The Best Dermstore Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to $70 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Dermstore is an incomparable shopping destination for all things beauty. That includes skincare, makeup, hair products, wellness essentials and more. It’s also one of our favorite sites to shop because there are always awesome deals. It comes as no surprise that there are massive markdowns on top brands right now — even ahead of Black Friday!
BEAUTY & FASHION

