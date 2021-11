For nearly 35 years, Piedmont Healthcare has helped support family members in their roles as caregivers through its Sixty Plus program. That work has been especially critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, which sometimes led to increased feelings of isolation for those sheltering at home while they cared for loved ones. The social workers in the Sixty Plus programs throughout the Piedmont system worked with a higher volume of patients and caregivers than they ever had over the past two years and many of the people they worked with were extremely grateful for the support during a very challenging time in their lives.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO