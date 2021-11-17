ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

COVID-19 stretching Rockford hospital resources thin

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QqE8_0cytBFKm00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local hospitals warned that their resources are stretched thin after COVID-19 cases surged.

At UW SwedishAmerican, 60 patients are being treated for the virus. That is up from fewer than 20 just two weeks ago. All 30 ICU beds are in use.

The hospital is staffed to handle 255 patients, but 280 are currently hospitalized. Some elective surgeries have been canceled to create space.

Dr. James Cole, the Trauma Medical Director at UW SwedishAmerican, said 93% of those in intensive care are unvaccinated.

“We want to take care of the whole community, right, but this is a problem that’s affecting, not only the three hospitals in Rockford, but we’re having trouble transferring the sickest of the sicker, the more complex patients to the tertiary quaternary care facilities, because, I can tell you six major university hospitals off the top of my head that are not accepting transfers, because they are so full,” Cole said.

Cole said those with underlying conditions should keep a close eye on their health. For example, diabetics should be sure to keep their blood sugar levels under control.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coping with trauma during the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays are typically a time for joy and celebration with loved ones, but for some survivors of violent crime, this time of year could become not-so-happy times. Therasa Yehling, Manager at OSF HealthCare’s Strive Trauma Recovery Center, said holidays can cause triggers for some, with side effects including anxiety, depression […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Sports
Rockford, IL
Health
Rockford, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford veterans show off their art

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local veterans got to show off their creations to the community. Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, 211 N Main St, was filled with artists, crafters and other small businesses Saturday, all with a similar background; run by veterans. One veteran uses food to help push other veterans to do what they […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Thanksgiving dinner for free?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline residents will be able to whip up a Thanksgiving meal for free. Molina HealthCare and the Kendel Sherman Foundation partnered up to give away 500 bags filled with Thanksgiving dinner essentials. It is an annual giveaway. Residents had to just drive up to the YMCA to get their bag […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house catches fire, no one injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large house fire happened late Sunday morning in Rockford. The fire happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. at 6647 Chartwell Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2-story home with heavy fire coming through the roof of the garage and spreading into the second floor. Two people were inside the home when […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#University Hospitals#Sugar#Uw Swedishamerican#Trauma Medical
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IDPH director Ezike becomes recipient of Rockford University’s Jane Addams award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike received the Jane Addams Medal for Distinguished Service from Rockford University on Friday. University President Dr. Eric Fulcomer says Ezike was chosen to receive the award because of her resilience in the face of many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford schools working to create talent pipeline for future workforce

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s business community got a look at the City’s future workforce on Thursday as the Rockford Chamber of Commerce hosted its “Education Outlook Luncheon.” Rockford Public School District 205 and community partners discussed developing a pipeline of talent for the region. Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett said the district has made a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy