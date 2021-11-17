COVID-19 stretching Rockford hospital resources thin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local hospitals warned that their resources are stretched thin after COVID-19 cases surged.

At UW SwedishAmerican, 60 patients are being treated for the virus. That is up from fewer than 20 just two weeks ago. All 30 ICU beds are in use.

The hospital is staffed to handle 255 patients, but 280 are currently hospitalized. Some elective surgeries have been canceled to create space.

Dr. James Cole, the Trauma Medical Director at UW SwedishAmerican, said 93% of those in intensive care are unvaccinated.

“We want to take care of the whole community, right, but this is a problem that’s affecting, not only the three hospitals in Rockford, but we’re having trouble transferring the sickest of the sicker, the more complex patients to the tertiary quaternary care facilities, because, I can tell you six major university hospitals off the top of my head that are not accepting transfers, because they are so full,” Cole said.

Cole said those with underlying conditions should keep a close eye on their health. For example, diabetics should be sure to keep their blood sugar levels under control.

