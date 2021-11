Captain Stuart Hogg thrilled another capacity crowd at BT Murrayfield as he became Scotland’s leading try-scorer of all time in a 29-20 win over spirited JapanThe Exeter full-back had moved level with Iain Smith and Tony Stanger on 24 tries for the national team when he scored a double against South Africa last weekend, and his first-half touchdown against the Brave Blossoms took him clear on his own on a day when he also became the Scots’ fourth most capped player.The victory means Gregor Townsend’s side have won three out of four Tests in their Autumn Nations Series and ended...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO