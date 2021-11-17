Some Illinois lawmakers want child killings to be capital offense

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois lawmakers, and people who lost loved ones to violence, said they want to increase penalties for people who kill children.

They think that should be a capital offense.

“We have to make sure the criminals out there recognize that we plan to come after you,” said State Representative La Shawn Ford.

Four-year-old Mychal Moultry Junior’s parents helped announce the new legislation.

“And when my son died in the hospital, a piece of me died that day,” said Mychal’s mother Angela Gregg.

Mychal was shot in September as he got his hair braided at a beautician’s home in Woodlawn. He is from Alabama, and his family was in Chicago visiting relatives at the time.

