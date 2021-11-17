Some Illinois lawmakers want child killings to be capital offense
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois lawmakers, and people who lost loved ones to violence, said they want to increase penalties for people who kill children.
They think that should be a capital offense.
“We have to make sure the criminals out there recognize that we plan to come after you,” said State Representative La Shawn Ford.
Four-year-old Mychal Moultry Junior’s parents helped announce the new legislation.
“And when my son died in the hospital, a piece of me died that day,” said Mychal’s mother Angela Gregg.
Mychal was shot in September as he got his hair braided at a beautician’s home in Woodlawn. He is from Alabama, and his family was in Chicago visiting relatives at the time.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 11