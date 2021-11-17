ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Some Illinois lawmakers want child killings to be capital offense

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021iNF_0cytB3pJ00

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois lawmakers, and people who lost loved ones to violence, said they want to increase penalties for people who kill children.

They think that should be a capital offense.

“We have to make sure the criminals out there recognize that we plan to come after you,” said State Representative La Shawn Ford.

Four-year-old Mychal Moultry Junior’s parents helped announce the new legislation.

“And when my son died in the hospital, a piece of me died that day,” said Mychal’s mother Angela Gregg.

Mychal was shot in September as he got his hair braided at a beautician’s home in Woodlawn. He is from Alabama, and his family was in Chicago visiting relatives at the time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 11

Bananas?
4d ago

I’d like it to be a federal crime with the death sentence for all child killers! Should be the same punishment in every state that’s why it should be a federal capital punishment!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker on Rittenhouse verdict: ‘Shooting unarmed citizens is fundamentally wrong’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has spoken out about the not-guilty verdict delivered Friday by a jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Rittenhouse was on trial and faced charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. Friday, he was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Woodlawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Alabama State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Kyle Rittenhouse found Not Guilty of all charges in homicide trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. Rittenhouse, 18, cried and hugged one of his attorneys upon hearing the verdict. He had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide […]
KENOSHA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two Freeport men gunned down in the street

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 36-year-old Terrance Haynes and 32-year-old Justin Capp were shot to death on a Freeport street Thursday night, and now community leaders are begging for an end to violence. “I don’t want to see anyone getting hurt or seeing how it affects people’s families and stuff, but just in general, it’s even […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker, Biden weigh in on Rittenhouse verdict

(WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and President Joe Biden were among those responding to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse by a Kenosha jury on Friday. In a statement, Pritzker said, “Carrying a loaded gun into a community 20 miles from your home and shooting unarmed citizens in fundamentally wrong. It’s a tragedy that the […]
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy