FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is all about instilling belief and confidence in those on his roster. It was the case when he served as the Razorbacks’ offensive line coach from 2013-15. And that is precisely how he has operated since he was hired to lead a spiraling Arkansas program in December 2019 and relayed to his new group of players that he understood they did not choose him, but he “damn sure" chose them.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO