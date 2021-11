Five runners, more than ever for Republic, competed in the Class 5 state cross country championship in Columbia. None came home with a medal, but the standout performance for Republic was by freshman Gracie Troester. Troester finished 32nd, about 19 seconds behind the medal slots. But hers was the fastest time of any freshman in the field. She finished in 19:14.5, a personal best. That was about six seconds ahead of the next-best freshman.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO