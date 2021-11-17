Man Who Crammed Nearly 60 Migrants Into A Tanker Truck Sentenced To Over 2 Years In Prison

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont announced that Jorge Velazquez-Cordova, 33, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced today in United States District Court in Burlington for reentering the United States after having previously been removed from the country. United States District Court Judge Christina Reiss sentenced Velazquez-Cordova to time served. Velazquez-Cordova has been in the custody of the United States Marshal since his federal arrest on October 6, 2021. From September 21, 2021 to October 6, 2021, Velazquez-Cordova was in the custody of the State of Vermont. Custody of Velazquez-Cordova will be transferred from the United States Marshals Service to the Department of Homeland Security for removal proceedings.

