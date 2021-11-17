Man Who Crammed Nearly 60 Migrants Into A Tanker Truck Sentenced To Over 2 Years In Prison

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) continues to make the interdiction of wildlife trafficking a global priority by protecting wildlife from poachers and the transnational criminal organizations who profit from illegal trade. Most recently, HSI Seattle, in conjunction with the Department of State, Department of Justice, US Fish and Wildlife Service, US Customs and Border Protection, Seattle Police Department and HSI Nairobi, spearheaded the investigation that led to Herdade Lokua, 23, and Jospin Mujangi, 31, of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), being arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy, money laundering, smuggling and Lacey Act violations for trafficking elephant ivory and white rhinoceros horn from DRC to Seattle, Nov. 3.
