Laredo, TX

Man Who Crammed Nearly 60 Migrants Into A Tanker Truck Sentenced To Over 2 Years In Prison

By Kaylee Greenlee
 4 days ago
A man accused of cramming dozens of migrants into a tanker truck was sentenced to about two and a half years in prison, the Laredo Morning Times reported on Sunday. Rafael Alberto Cazarez Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal migrants in the U.S. on July 29 and was sentenced...

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

