Retail

Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY May Fall as Retail Trader Go Long

By Daniel Dubrovsky
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese Yen, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders increasingly bet that the Japanese Yen may fall. Long exposure is rising in AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY. Is the technical analysis lining up with the positioning signals?. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail...

www.dailyfx.com

DailyFx

British Pound Outlook: US Dollar Strength Holds GBP/USD Bulls at Bay

GBP/USD bears aim to break below the key psychological level of 1.34. Fundamental factors continue to drive risk sentiment. After the formation of a death cross, EUR/GBP bears aim to retest 2020 low. The Pound Sterling (GBP) has recently benefited from positive retail and unemployment data that has increased the...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

AUD/USD Eyes Upside on Potential Loan Prime Rate Cut in China

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, China, Long Prime Rates, RBNZ - Talking Points. Australian Dollar eyes China’s monthly 1- and 5-year Loan Prime Rate fixing. Traders await news over US/China oil inventory releases and Biden’s Fed pick. AUD/USD downside may continue as bearish SMA crossover nears. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets are...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EU/JPY’s decline from 133.44 accelerated to as low as 127.96 last week and there is no clear sign of bottoming yet. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 127.91 first. Break there will target 126.58 medium term fibonacci level next. On the upside, break of 129.97 minor resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, further fall will remain in favor in case of recovery.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH): A Period of Strong Consolidation is Needed if The Long-Term Trend is to Resume

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Alt-Coins - Prices, Charts, and Analysis. Confirmed Bitcoin (BTC) chart break this week. Ethereum (ETH) making gains on Bitcoin. A tough week for Bitcoin with a confirmed break of the recent trend seeing the largest cryptocurrency by market cap lose around $10k from high to low and around $13k from the November 10 all-time high. Bitcoin also broke through a set of prior lows around the $59.5k area which needed to hold to provide support. News that a large block of Bitcoins may soon be released by the Mt. Gox to creditors of the defunct exchange may be weighing on the market. The Mt. Gox trustees are said to be preparing to release 141,686 BTC to creditors, although no timeframe has been set, with a current market value of around $8.2 billion compared to a current 24 hour Bitcoin turnover of $43 billion.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.87; (P) 154.07; (R1) 154.44;. Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays neutral first and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, firm break of 154.63 resistance will argue that pull back from 158.19 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 158.19 high. On the downside, break of 152.35 will resume the fall towards 148.93 key support instead.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.92; (P) 114.20; (R1) 114.52;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned back to the downside with break of 113.74 minor support. Fall from 114.96 would target 112.71 structural support next. Firm break there will bring deeper correction bask towards 111.65 resistance turned support. On the upside, break of 114.96 is now needed to confirm up trend resumption. Otherwise, outlook will be neutral for more corrective trading first.
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend Continuation Setups on GBP/USD and EUR/JPY

Let’s zoom in on the 1-hour charts today because GBP/USD and EUR/JPY’s short-term trends are poppin’ up continuation and breakout opportunities. Trend traders better get their trading plans lined up because EUR/JPY is showing a trend continuation setup today. As you can see, the pair has been on a downtrend...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge

Austria Announces Lockdown, German Health Authorities Cannot Rule Out Lockdown. After a brief reprieve, which largely stemmed from the unwind in Euro funded EM carry trades in ZAR and TRY, the currency is once again on the back foot with the bias remaining to sell rallies. That being said, support in EUR/USD at 1.1290-1.1300 is vulnerable to a break. To add to this, markets are still on the lookout for the announcement of President Biden’s Fed Chair pick and thus market participants with exposure to the Euro are likely to remain agile.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

FTSE Technical Analysis: Faltering Back Inside Multi-month Range

Can’t jump the gun as we need to see confirmation. Multi-month consolidation could lead to 2020 highs and better. The FTSE 100 broke out of an extended multi-month range in late October, putting the top-side and a significant trend-line in focus. The trend-line running lower off the 2018 peak was viewed as important at the time it was tested, and is proving its importance now as the market continues to fall from it.
STOCKS
DailyFx

USDCAD: Oil Drop & European Lockdown Risks Trump Retail Sales

Oil and European Lockdown Concerns the Main Driver. DATA OVERVIEW: Better than expected Canadian retail sales figures with the headline at -0.6% (exp. -1.7%), alongside the core reading at -0.2% (exp. -1%). However, given the current backdrop of oil prices falling amid a combination of renewed lockdown fears across Europe and the US attempting to create a coordinated release of strateigc petroleum reserves with the likes of China, India and Japan. The economic data is largely playing second fiddle to dictating price action for the Canadian Dollar.
RETAIL
babypips.com

Chart Art: Long-Term Comdoll Trades With AUD/CAD and NZD/JPY

Traders of commodity-related currencies like AUD, CAD, and NZD are in for a treat today because we’re exploring not one, but TWO comdoll setups. Would you rather trade NZD/JPY’s trend or AUD/CAD’s potential breakout?. NZD/JPY: Daily. If you missed NZD/JPY’s sharp upswing from September to November, then here’s your chance...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Eyes March 2017 High as Bull Flag Formation Unfolds

USD/JPY carved a bearish outside day candle as it pulled back from a fresh yearly high (114.97), but the exchange rate may continue to appreciate over the coming days as it breaks out of a bull flag formation. USD/JPY Rate Eyes March 2017 High as Bull Flag Formation Unfolds. USD/JPY...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens

Gold, XAU, US Dollar, Stock Market, Golden Cross– Talking Points. Gold prices remain firm on the week despite US Dollar resiliency. Bullion could see more upside if US stocks continue to decline. XAU/USD on track to see a Golden Cross formation occur. Gold prices remain firm going into the back-end...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Down on CPI and Yields as Risk Turns Off. Will USD/CAD Keep Rising?

Canadian Dollar, US Yields, Crude Oil, NZD/USD, AUD/USD - Talking Points. The Canadian Dollar got hit by bond traders’ expectations being disappointed. APAC equities were listless, undermined after a risk-off sentiment lead from the US. Crude oil fell, gold held and commodity currencies softened.Where to for USD/CAD?. The Canadian Dollar...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

USD/JPY Aims Higher After Japan’s Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Japan Inflation, Oil, Technical Forecast - Talking Points. Japanese Yen largely unchanged on October consumer price index data. Oil trims losses, but traders remain laser-focused on potential inventory releases. USD/JPY rides trendline support higher as gains remain intact for the week. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets look...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Risk-off, AUD, stocks, bond yields slump, JPY, GBP rally

Summary: Inflation anxiety dominated FX with varying CPI results influencing movements. Markets switched to a risk-off stance. Treasury prices rose, yields slumped, resource currencies fell. Wall Street stocks slipped. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 1.59%. Other global treasury yields were either flat or lower. The DOW ended 0.48% lower to 36,000 (36,227) while the S&P 500 dipped 0.15% to 4,695 from yesterday’s close at 4,707. In the FX markets, the British Pound (GBP/USD) outperformed, rallying 0.48% to 1.3492 (1.3427). A reading of UK annual inflation (CPI) soared 4.2%, beating economist’s expectations of 3.9% and a previous 3.1%. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, eased 0.11% to 95.75 after hitting a 16-month high at 95.85 yesterday. Risk aversion pushed the USD/JPY pair 0.65% lower to 114.17 (114.67 yesterday). The Euro (EUR/USD) finished little changed at 1.1320 (1.1316). Resource currencies finished lower. Risk-FX leader the Aussie Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled 0.50% to 0.7265 from 0.7300. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) was little changed at 0.6998 (0.6995) heading into today’s RBNZ Inflation Expectations Survey (1 pm Sydney).
BUSINESS

