Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY May Fall as Retail Trader Go Long

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Alt-Coins - Prices, Charts, and Analysis. Confirmed Bitcoin (BTC) chart break this week. Ethereum (ETH) making gains on Bitcoin. A tough week for Bitcoin with a confirmed break of the recent trend seeing the largest cryptocurrency by market cap lose around $10k from high to low and around $13k from the November 10 all-time high. Bitcoin also broke through a set of prior lows around the $59.5k area which needed to hold to provide support. News that a large block of Bitcoins may soon be released by the Mt. Gox to creditors of the defunct exchange may be weighing on the market. The Mt. Gox trustees are said to be preparing to release 141,686 BTC to creditors, although no timeframe has been set, with a current market value of around $8.2 billion compared to a current 24 hour Bitcoin turnover of $43 billion.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO