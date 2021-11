The question was hypothetical. The answer was honest. On Friday, Bill Belichick was asked if he would consider signing a high-profile free agent midway through the season. “Yeah. We’ve done that before,” Belichick said. “We brought in [Aqib] Talib in the middle of the season. You’d have to evaluate any situation. I don’t really know any specifics to talk about, so at this point there’s nothing to really talk about. We’d do anything we could to help our football team. We brought in James Harrison with one game to go in the season.”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO