ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A former Wisconsin CB is signed by the New York Jets

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqzOi_0cyt9Lf500

After spending time on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, former Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose will get his chance on an active NFL roster.

The former Badger was drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills, and was waived on August 31, 2021 before re-signing to the practice squad. Wildgoose has now signed with the New York Jets, with the team confirming the signing this afternoon.

Wildgoose has yet to appear in an NFL game during his rookie season. The former Badger was with Wisconsin from 2018-20, before leaving for the NFL after his junior campaign. The former three-star recruit will be on the first active roster of his NFL career.

Comments / 0

Related
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 11/07/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Did you remember that today is the day the clocks are set back one hour to Standard Time in most of the United States? There’s no Jets game today, so enjoy the rest of the NFL action, or whatever else you have planned. Here are...
NFL
chatsports.com

The New York Jets’ tight end situation moves from bad to worse

On Tuesday, New York Jets tight end Tyler Kroft was placed on injured reserve with a lung laceration. Just a week earlier, tight end Daniel Brown was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Heading into the season, the Jets rostered four tight ends: Tyler Kroft, Ryan...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

First look: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets odds and lines

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) are on the road to face the New York Jets (2-6) Sunday in Week 10. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bills vs. Jets odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Bills...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
thebuffalofanatics.com

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Rivalry History

As with any two division rivals, things have been tense for a long time between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. They started their epic tale all the way back in the AFL’s inaugural season, in 1960. The AFL Days (1960-68) New York went by a different name in...
NFL
chatsports.com

The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills will head south and out of state this weekend to face their division foes, the New York Jets. The Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, but at the same time they have pulled off two huge upsets. They beat the Tennessee Titans in overtime in Week 4 and beat the Cincinnati Bengals one week after Cincinnati whooped the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
ClutchPoints

New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Bills

With news breaking Thursday that New York Jets QB Mike White will be starting this Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, that crosses one thing off the list of worries for Jets fans. That doesn’t mean much, when your team has major issues in the secondary, along the offensive line, and in stopping the run. That is just to pile on to the issues already at hand in the quarterback room, where the Jets have played three players (most in the NFL.)
NFL
FanSided

5 Buffalo Bills to watch in Week 10 against the New York Jets

This week is going to be a great test for the Buffalo Bills, not necessarily due to the opponent but a test for this franchise. The Bills have been very successful, dating back to last season, but hit a major road bump last week in a lackluster performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Bills#2021 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
College Football News

Buffalo at New York Jets Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo at New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14. Record: Buffalo (5-3), New York Jets (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Buffalo at New York...
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills 45, New York Jets 17: Rapid recap and notes

The Buffalo Bills, surely venting some frustration from last week’s 9-6 loss to the Jaguars, launched some missiles at the New York Jets in a 45-17 blowout win. It took a while for the Bills to find their groove, and the Bills only led 10-3 with two minutes remaining in the first half. But from there, they scored four unanswered touchdowns in less than a quarter, leading to a 38-3 margin that the Jets simply could not answer.
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

The Spy: Assessing the New York Jets Flight Pattern

Mike White? Who knew? End of piece… Just kidding. These two vastly different teams are preparing to face the other under similar circumstances. Both teams have been erratic as of late. For the New York Jets, inconsistency was expected this year. Conversely, that’s not true for the Buffalo Bills. Oddly enough though, the 2021 season has become a wool sweater’s trip through a dryer on high heat: a mess. Every “top” team in the AFC has suffered some sort of off-kilter, shocking, panic-inducing loss. Last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was the Bills’. Meanwhile, the Jets recently knocked off the surging Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

Jets sign CB Rachad Wildgoose off Bills practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have had another rookie draft pick plucked from their practice squad this season. On Tuesday, the team the Bills (6-3) beat in Week 10, the New York Jets, announced that they have added cornerback Rachad Wildgoose to their roster. Since the end of training camp, Wildgoose had been on the Bills’ taxi squad.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BillsDigest

Bills dominate New York Jets: Five instant takeaways

Then they scored touchdowns on their first four possessions of the second half to put the game out of reach. If at first you don't succeed ... Allen aimed a pass at Stefon Diggs that was originally ruled a 12-yard touchdown but then taken off the board when replays showed he didn't get both feet down in bounds.
NFL
Derrick

Jets place CB Echols on IR, sign TE Yeboah to active roster

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed rookie cornerback Brandin Echols on injured reserve and signed tight end Kenny Yeboah from the practice squad among a flurry of roster moves Tuesday. Echols injured his quadriceps during the Jets' 45-17 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. The sixth-rounder out...
NFL
USA Today

Report card: Buffalo Bills ground New York Jets, 45-17

Take some frustration out, Buffalo. The Bills showed no mercy against the hottest quarterback in the NFL and ended Mike White’s reign as king of New York. Buffalo moves back into the win column and are 6-3 with a matchup against the Colts set next. With that, here’s how Bills...
NFL
SportsGrid

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Dolphins +55000 | Jets +100000. The Dolphins entered this season with big expectations, but they got off to a dreadful start. They won just one of their first eight games, but they’ve started to show some improvement of late. Their win vs. the Texans in Week 9 wasn’t all that impressive – the Texans are one of the few teams with a worse record than the Dolphins – but their win vs. the Ravens last week was eye-opening. They made life difficult for Lamar Jackson all night, and the Ravens finished with just 304 total yards and 10 points.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Behind Enemy Lines – New York Jets Edition

Welcome to the latest installment of Behind Enemy Lines: NY Jets Edition. The first edition of my series to be hosted on the DolphinsTalk platform after starting on Aqua Thirteen. A quick shout-out to the guys over there, Ray Burton especially, you guys gave me a great start and I am grateful. You helped me craft Behind Enemy Lines and encouraged me to bring it somewhere like DolphinsTalk. True gents. I appreciate you.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: CBS - click here for a broadcast map. The broadcast crew includes Greg Gumbel (Play-By-Play), Adam Archuleta (Color Analyst), and AJ Ross (Sideline). Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy