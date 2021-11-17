Britney Spears Is ‘Thinking About’ Having a Baby With Fiance Sam Asghari After Conservatorship Termination

She wants a baby — one more time. Britney Spears confirmed that she is considering having another child days after her conservatorship officially ended.

“I’m thinking about having another baby!!!” Spears, 39, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, November 16, alongside a photo of child standing on their toes. “I wonder if this one is a girl …”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

The Grammy winner, who is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, shares sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Insiders told Us Weekly in March that Asghari, 27, was hoping to have kids with the “Womanizer” singer eventually. “Sam would love to start a family with Britney,” the source said at the time. “He’s always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He’s a natural around little kids.”

Spears’ message came after a judge terminated her 13-year conservatorship on Thursday, November 12. Control over both her person and her finances has been returned to the “Stronger” singer after a lengthy court battle.

The pop star spoke out publicly about the conservatorship — which put her father, Jamie Spears, in control of her estate starting in 2008 — for the first time in June during a courtroom testimony that left fans shocked.

Among the more controversial claims was Britney’s allegation that she wasn’t allowed to make choices about her own family planning under the conservatorship.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Britney said at the time. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

Both Jamie, 69, and Jodi Montgomery, who was appointed temporary conservator of Britney as a person in 2019, denied the allegations.

The Crossroads star’s father filed to end his role as conservator of her estate on September 8. Just days later, Asghari and Britney announced their engagement on September 12.

The “Brave New Girl” shared the news with a video via Instagram, writing, “I f–king believe it.”

Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the engagement, which took place at Britney’s home, telling Us in September, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

