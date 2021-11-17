ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Party Down Revival Happening at Starz, Though Without Casey

thecomedybureau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Party Down loyal that carefully kept asking “Are we having fun yet?”, secretly hoping that the series would make a triumphant return (if networks are going to keep coming back to IP, might as well make it something that people were actually asking for), your wishes have...

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Party Down’ Revival Ordered at Starz With Multiple Original Cast Members Returning

The “Party Down” revival has officially been ordered to series at Starz, Variety has confirmed. In addition, original series stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all signed on to return to the six-episode limited series. Lizzy Caplan is not expected to return due to scheduling conflicts, with the actress recently landing leading roles in both a “Fatal Attraction” series at Paramount Plus and “Fleishman Is in Trouble” at FX on Hulu. Development on the revival was first reported in March. The original series ran on Starz for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. The...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
TV & VIDEOS
brooklynvegan.com

‘Party Down’ officially returning for new season

Are we having fun yet? If not, hopefully we will be in the near future, as cult sitcom Party Down is officially back. Deadline reports that Starz, who aired the series' two seasons in 2009 and 2010, have greenlit a new season that will start filming in January. Original cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally will be returning, but Lizzy Caplan will not due to scheduling conflicts.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Party Down’: STARZ Brings Back The Original Cast & Creators For A New Season Of The Comedy Series

Typically, when we discuss TV show revivals, such as the most recent “Dexter” return, the show is something that has a devoted fanbase and ran for at least four or five seasons. Well, then you look at “Party Down,” which is getting a revival, more than a decade after its final episode, and it only has two seasons (20 episodes total). Apparently, there is quite the devoted fanbase, huh?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Marino
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Megan Mullally
Person
Ryan Hansen
Person
Martin Starr
flickeringmyth.com

Adam Scott, Jane Lynch and Megan Mullally to reprise roles in Party Down revival series

If your initial reaction to this news is “What’s Party Down?” then you’re not alone, because despite great critical notices and a loyal fanbase, the Paul Rudd, John Enbom, Rob Thomas, and Dan Etheridge created series only ran for two seasons before low-ratings and cast departures forced its cancellation. However, it’s time to dust off the pink bow ties and silver trays, because Starz has just ordered a revival series with almost all of the original cast returning.
TV SERIES
Eyewitness News

Starz is bringing back 'Party Down'

Apparently, the party is not over for "Party Down." The cast and creative team for the beloved (but short-lived) Starz series, which is about a catering team in Los Angeles who are each waiting for their "big break" in Hollywood, are reuniting for a new installment, the network announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Party Down Revival Coming From Original Creators

The short-lived and widely-loved sitcom Party Down, which ran for two seasons on Starz in 2009 and 2010, has officially been ordered for a revival season at that network according to Variety. In March this year, there was talk of the show potentially coming back--now it is a sure thing.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, more return for 'Party Down' revival

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday the cable network has greenlit a Party Down revival. The original cast and crew are confirmed to return for six episodes. Adam Scott joins creators Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, John Enbom and Dan Etheridge as executive producers. Enbom will be showrunner. Scott returns...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Party Down#Paramount#Fx#Partydownstarz
Vulture

Party Down is Back, You’re Welcome!

Look, we’re not here to say, “I told you so,” but this time, it’s for a good reason. Starz has just announced a revival of Party Down, a comedy sitcom that has gained a large cult following since its cancellation in 2010. The Party Down team first reunited at Vulture Festival 2019 where the show’s creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, and Dan Etheridge were inspired to start developing a revival of the series. When asked about a potential movie in 2019, Etheridge said, “I don’t think a movie’s in the cards, but I think maybe in the next year or two we’ll kind of explore another way to get the gang back together.” Show creator Rob Thomas also cited the Vulture reunion as the inspiration to revive the sitcom in a development announcement back in March 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
TV & VIDEOS
The Dad

Tip Your Waiter: ‘Party Down’ Is Coming Back

Party Down is for the comedy nerds. Originally aired for a mere two seasons on the little-known Starz network back in 2009 and 2010, Party Down starred a deep bench of hilarious actors playing Hollywood wannabes paying their bills by working at a catering service. It’s coming back to Starz for a 6-episode run, and almost everyone is returning.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
People

Casey Wilson Says There Have Been Attempts to Revive Happy Endings: 'I Think There's Hope for It'

Good news for Happy Endings fans: There's hope for a comeback. According to series alum Casey Wilson, "they've actually tried to bring it back a time or two." As for the holdup? Everyone who was previously involved in the sitcom — including Wilson's husband, series creator David Caspe — are "scattered about under different deals and doing different shows," the actress tells PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter’s TV Critics Pick 10 Standout Performances Post-Emmys

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Ask any group of White Lotus fans to list their two or three favorite performances from the Mike White comedy, and you’d probably get mentions for nearly every actor in the ensemble. It’s hard to imagine, though, any such list not beginning with Coolidge as Tanya. It’s a career-capping turn for the American Pie scene-stealer and Christopher Guest ensemble favorite, with Tanya starting off as a seemingly familiar lush, boozy Coolidge hedonist, only to bit by bit let the actress peel back those layers of excess and expose the inner sadness that we somehow never would...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
Vulture

If an Insecure Movie Ever Happens, Just Know Issa Rae Is ‘Down Bad’

And just like that, the countdown to the Insecure finale begins. Then that’s it. No more. Fin. Many Saints of Inglewood? Please. Insecure: The Movie. Never, sigh. At Saturday night’s Vulture Festival event starring Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, and a bottle of prosecco, Rae made the heartbreaking confirmation that she has “no desire” to join the canon of HBO series that’ve found a second (or third or fourth …) life as a feature-film length. The fifth and final season of her breakthrough show will be all the story she has left to tell about Issa Dee & Co. Should that plan change, however, just know some accountant will pay! “If you see that an Insecure movie is coming, it means I’m down bad,” Rae explained to Vulture’s E. Alex Jung. “Just know she needs the money!” Sadly, this also puts a pin in any hopes for Orji to put her own spin on Insecure with a movie written by Orji, directed by Orji, and starring Orji and only Orji — The Molly Show, some might say. In fact, Rae said, the story was always meant to be told in five seasons and that was her intention from day one. How, exactly, it would end was more like an 11th-hour decision, though. Two weeks before shooting the series finale, “something just wasn’t working.” Rae said she rewrote some of the script. So, yes, two versions of the end of Insecure do exist and not even Orji knows this alternate conclusion … yet. “I’ll send it!” Rae swore.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

What happened to BMF episode 7 as 50 Cent blasts STARZ for mishap?

Fans were left hanging after season 1 episode 7 of BMF was missing on STARZ on Sunday (7 November) night. On top of that, 50 Cent took to Twitter to criticise the streaming platform regarding the episode – so what actually happened to it and what’s the beef between STARZ and the rapper?
TV SERIES
thecomedybureau.com

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 86: Catherine McCafferty & First 8 Days Living in NYC

Catherine McCafferty is on the way to achieving the dream of many comedians, being bi-coastal. McCafferty had been based out of LA for years doing stand-up, acting, and more, but has now just freshly broke ground in NYC. It was 8 days in for her on the day she recorded this episode of TCB Field Report with Jake Kroeger and it’s a great portrait of expectations meeting reality and the whirlwind that transplanting from one metropolis to another can be.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy