Alex Caruso’s admission into the Chicago Bulls team in the NBA 2021-22 Season was always going to be of huge significance. Having already won the championship is his recent years, Caruso is the only player who seems to come off the bench to plug energy into his teammates time and again. However, during the Bulls vs Mavericks most recent clash, ‘Carushow’ displayed just why he is of great importance to the team’s championship aspirations in this season.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO