Presidential Election

Caught! MAGA lawmaker shamelessly touts Biden’s jobs bill he voted against

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Alabama Republican is now trying to steal credit for President...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
POTUS
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Chair of Republican party risks Trump’s wrath by finally admitting that Biden won 2020 election

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has publicly acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election for the first time.However, Ronna McDaniel told a Christian Science Monitor event in Washington, DC on Thursday that there were “lots of problems” with the election.“Painfully, Joe Biden won the election and it’s very painful to watch. He’s the President. We know that,” Ms McDaniel said. Fearing a backlash from Donald Trump, many Republican leaders have refused to clearly state that Mr Biden won the election and helped to spread his discredited claims of widespread voter fraud.Ms McDaniel urged Republicans...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arizonadailyindependent.com

Majority of Arizona Republicans Want Former President Trump To Make A Comeback

Despite the nearly three years until the next presidential election, a new poll by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) finds that more than half of Arizona Republicans believe Donald Trump should follow in Grover Cleveland’s footsteps and become the first former president in more than a century to seek the office after losing re-election. The poll finds that, should he decide to run, Trump would be a prohibitive favorite in the race for the GOP nomination, running far ahead of any competitor in a crowded field.
ARIZONA STATE
abc27 News

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trouble for DeJoy? Biden makes new choices for USPS board

For those wondering what it would take to remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from his post, there's some unexpected news today. The Washington Post reported:. President Biden on Friday announced plans to nominate two former federal officials to the U.S. Postal Service's governing board, replacing key allies of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, including its Democratic chairman. The move was a surprise to postal officials and even members of Congress, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, and casts doubt on DeJoy's future at the agency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Complicated Truth About Trump 2024

If Donald Trump tries to run for president again, one of his former campaign advisers has a plan to dissuade him. Anticipating that Trump may not know who Adlai Stevenson was or that he lost two straight presidential elections in the 1950s, this ex-adviser figures he or someone else might need to explain the man’s unhappy fate. They’ll remind Trump that if he were beaten in 2024, he would join Stevenson as one of history’s serial losers. “I think that would resonate,” said this person, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to talk more freely. “Trump hates losers.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

