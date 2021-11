LITHONIA, Ga. – On Sunday, Nov. 14, 1 to 4 p.m., community members will gather to shape the future of the Bruce Street School ruins, the remnants of the first Black public school in DeKalb County. The event will take place on-site at 2449 Bruce Street, Lithonia. Martin Rickles Studio, an Atlanta-based interdisciplinary design studio, will lead the session to envision what is possible for the future of the ruins as a community and historic hub. Street parking is available in the surrounding neighborhood. Participants are asked to be respectful of residents’ driveways. Some seating will be available, but it is recommended that participants bring a chair for their convenience.

