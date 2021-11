Some teams have gotten off to scorching starts this season. Other teams... not so much. Whereas the Wizards and Bulls are near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks are playing .500 basketball and find themselves in Play-In territory. The Warriors lead the way in the Western Conference with an 11-1 record while the Lakers (7-6) and Trail Blazers (6-7) continue to struggle with consistency.

