Lions waive WR Geronimo Allison

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
Geronimo Allison’s time with the Detroit Lions has come to an end. The Lions released the veteran wideout on Tuesday.

Allison did not pan out as hoped when the Lions signed him as a free agent before the 2020 season. The former Packer opted out of the 2020 campaign. He played sparingly in time between the active roster and practice squad in Detroit this season. Allison failed to catch a pass in three games with the Lions.

Allison is subject to waiver claims from other teams.

Practice Squad Changes

After adding kicker Riley Patterson to the active roster, the Lions also signed K Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad. And they felt strong enough about the journeyman kicker to protect him with this week’s practice squad group.

Rosas joins DT Bruce Hector, QB Steven Montez and TE Shane Zylstra with this week’s protected class.

In addition, the team terminated the practice squad contract of K Ryan Santoso.

