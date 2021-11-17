McCaffery: For Paul Holmgren, ‘one game’ turned into a hockey lifetime

Chet Holmgren, the 7-foot-tall freshman from Minneapolis, has quickly become the center of attention in college basketball. Driving the news: The Minnehaha Academy alum is a USA Today preseason All-American for the No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. Gonzaga beat Dixie State last night in its season opener. Holmgren had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Flashback: Holmgren is trying to do what his former Minnehaha Academy teammate, Jalen Suggs, fell short of accomplishing last year: Winning an NCAA title for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs lost in the NCAA championship game. What they're saying: The Athletic's Dana O'Neill calls Holmgren a "unicorn" — a skinny giant who can handle the ball, shoot 3-pointers and block shots. He is also a likely top 3 pick in next spring's NBA draft.
