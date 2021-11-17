McCaffery: For Paul Holmgren, ‘one game’ turned into a hockey lifetime

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines improved to 8-1 on the season after beating the Indiana Hoosiers by a score of 29-7. While the game wasn’t particularly flashy, the Wolverines got the job done at home. The Hoosiers seemed to be plagued with injuries and Michigan had its own fair share of them in the contest as well. Blake Corum, Andrel Anthony and Gemon Green all appeared on the Michigan sideline after apparent injuries on the field. Despite a game filled with injuries Michigan remained composed, which led to them getting the fifth conference win of the season.

