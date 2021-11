Ian Garry drew plenty of plaudits for his successful UFC debut, but few were as impactful as the words he received on Saturday from his countryman, Ireland’s Conor McGregor. The former two-division UFC champion was elated following Garry’s first-round knockout of Jordan Williams at UFC 268 and sent Garry several messages of support on Twitter. Included in those messages were a trio of voice recordings in which an increasingly animated McGregor waxed poetic about how Garry’s victory inspired him to stay the course for his own comeback from the devastating leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO