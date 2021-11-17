Titans' Jayon Brown: Plays every snap

It’ll be hard for the Buffalo Bills to have a more embarrassing loss than their Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they sure tried to surpass it today. The Indianapolis Colts beat Buffalo 41-15 behind a five-touchdown outing from Jonathan Taylor. The Bills didn’t have the lead at any point in this game, which is the first time that has happened all season.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO