Danny Miller QUITS Emmerdale after 13 years to spend more time with family - as he prepares to star on I'm A Celebrity

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Danny Miller has quit Emmerdale after 13 years playing Aaron Dingle.

The soap star, 30, revealed to MailOnline that welcoming son Albert last month with fiancée Steph Jones influenced his decision as he wants to spend more time with his family.

The actor is also hoping that his upcoming stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will open the door to more opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6EIO_0cyt3JXX00
End of an era: Danny Miller has quit Emmerdale after 13 years playing Aaron Dingle (pictured on the ITV soap) 

Danny first appeared on Emmerdale as Chas' son Aaron in 2008, making headlines with an emotional plot that saw him come out as gay, before helping his paralysed boyfriend Jackson end his own life in heart-wrenching scenes.

In 2012 Danny left the role when Aaron decided to go on the run after being accused of arson, but eventually returned to the show in 2014.

His next TV role will be a stint in Gwrych Castle, though Danny admitted he agonised on whether to accept the job as it means leaving Steph alone with the baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dp9Pk_0cyt3JXX00
Moving on: The actor is hoping that his upcoming stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will open the door to more opportunities

He said: 'Steph and I had a long discussion about me taking part in I'm A Celebrity, we were due to start IVF earlier this year and that would have meant the baby would have been due next March, so it wouldn't have mattered.

'But then a miracle happened and Steph fell pregnant (without IVF). I knew my baby would only be about a month old when I went into the Castle.

'I was worried about leaving the baby with Steph on her own but she is a midwife and I know our baby will be in perfect hands.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkYpM_0cyt3JXX00
Sweet: The soap star, 30, revealed to MailOnline that welcoming son Albert last month with fiancée Steph Jones influenced his decision as he wants to spend more time with his family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3hKD_0cyt3JXX00
Capable: His next TV role will be a stint in Gwrych Castle, though Danny admitted he agonised on whether to accept the job as it means leaving Steph alone with the baby 

Danny continued: 'She has been incredibly supportive and she knows what a great opportunity this is to take part.

'And so after lots of discussions, I've said yes! I'm A Celebrity is the biggest show in the country.'

The actor, who has played Aaron Dingle on and off for 13 years, explained he wanted to show viewers what he is like in real life away from the soap.

'I want to show people what I am like as Danny rather than as Aaron. It will be nice for people to see me not crying but having a laugh! I am a fun guy at home and I've been known as Aaron now for 13 years – it's good to step outside your comfort zone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilY55_0cyt3JXX00
Coming soon: Danny will join nine other stars including Richard Madeley, David Ginola and Louise Minchin in Gwrych Castle for the new series of I'm A Celebrity this weekend

The stars headed to the castle comprise of ex-BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, Olympian Matty Lee, DJ Snoochie Shy, GMB stars Richard Madeley, choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips, producer Naughty Boy, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, footballer David Ginola, Olympic diver Matty Lee, Saturdays star Frankie Bridge and Danny.

For the second year running, the show has been moved to Wales - away from the traditional Australian jungle - amid ongoing constraints surrounding coronavirus and travel restrictions.

I'm A Celeb bosses are reportedly making some new additions to Gwrych Castle including a dungeon and a second dingy camp.

ITV are said to be creating a new jail called The Clink on the grounds of the estate in North Wales where celebrities will be sent if they misbehave.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here kicks off on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 Line-up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l45Ka_0cyt3JXX00

LOUISE MINCHIN

AGE: 53

CLAIM TO FAME: Broadcaster & ex BBC Breakfast Host

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION TO DISPEL IN THE CASTLE: It’s nice to be able to show the fun side of me rather than the serious news presenter.

PHOBIAS: The idea of small, enclosed spaces with cockroaches and spiders is horrific!

ROLE IN THE CAMP: I will give out hugs and make the food more edible!

MISS MOST: My comfortable bed and lovely bath.

DREAM CAMPER: Angelina Jolie and Daniel Craig – we wouldn’t have a problem getting stars if he were in the Castle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAn3P_0cyt3JXX00

MATTY LEE

AGE: 23

CLAIM TO FAME: Olympic Gold Medallist

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION TO DISPEL IN THE CASTLE: People always see me as very composed and serious on the diving board. This will be a nice opportunity to let people get to know me better.

PHOBIAS: I don’t like rats.

ROLE IN THE CAMP: I don’t mind helping out with cleaning.

MISS MOST: My bed!

DREAM CAMPER: Ed Sheeran and Will Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Eubz_0cyt3JXX00

SNOOCHIE SHY

AGE: 29

CLAIM TO FAME: Radio 1Xtra DJ

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION TO DISPEL IN THE CASTLE: People know me as a very bubbly person but when I am outside of my comfort zone, I can be shy.

PHOBIAS: Bugs, heights and I’m claustrophobic.

ROLE IN THE CAMP: I love twerking on a Friday night and I’m going to teach everyone how to do it in the Castle!

MISS MOST: My cat and lip gloss.

DREAM CAMPER: Jim Carrey and Big Narstie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxxP8_0cyt3JXX00

RICHARD MADELEY

AGE: 65

CLAIM TO FAME: TV presenter and journalist

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION TO DISPEL IN THE CASTLE: Nothing. I don’t worry about what people think.

PHOBIAS: Heights. I’m not sure how I will feel if I have to walk across a plank very high up!

ROLE IN THE CAMP: Cook and interviewer. I love finding out about people’s lives.

MISS MOST: Aside from Judy and my family, not knowing what is happening in the news. I am a news junkie.

DREAM CAMPER: The late Jimmy Greaves. I would have loved to chat about goal scoring in the Castle with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVWv3_0cyt3JXX00

DAME ARLENE PHILLIPS, DBE

AGE: 78

CLAIM TO FAME: Choreographer

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION TO DISPEL IN THE CASTLE: People don’t really know the real me at home and I’d like to show people the motherly side, the side my family sees.

PHOBIAS: I am hoping I will overcome my fears to take part in the Trials!

ROLE IN THE CAMP: Mum and to organise some fun dance routines!

MISS MOST: My notepad and pencil –I am known for always having to write down ideas.

DREAM CAMPER: Giovanna Fletcher –she is such a lovely, warm person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBKXS_0cyt3JXX00

NAUGHTY BOY

AGE: 36

CLAIM TO FAME: Producer

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION TO DISPEL IN THE CASTLE: People don’t know the real me and I want everyone to get to know me.

PHOBIAS: Confined spaces and heights but I want to give the Trials a go to bring back some stars.

ROLE IN THE CAMP: Castle chef and someone who everyone can confide in.

MISS MOST: My mum. I live with her and it’s going to be hard being away from her.

DREAM CAMPER: Sir Elton John would be amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ld79k_0cyt3JXX00

KADEENA COX, MBE

AGE: 30

CLAIM TO FAME: Paralympic Gold Medallist

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION TO DISPEL IN THE CASTLE: Great to be able to show people with all disabilities they can try different things in life.

PHOBIAS: Snakes, rats, spiders, heights – everything!

ROLE IN THE CAMP: Chef - so long as there isn’t too much pressure to make the food interesting!

MISS MOST: TikTok, my mum and dog.

DREAM CAMPER: Thierry Henry –I love watching Arsenal play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwOxx_0cyt3JXX00

DAVID GINOLA

AGE: 54

CLAIM TO FAME: Football legend

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION TO DISPEL IN THE CASTLE: None because I never hide behind a false image. What you see is what you get.

PHOBIAS: I am going to tell you when I am in the Castle!

ROLE IN THE CAMP: Chef. I enjoy cooking at home and I will be hoping to add some garlic and rosemary to the food.

MISS MOST: My partner and my little girl. It’s going to be tough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjIHf_0cyt3JXX00

FRANKIE BRIDGE

AGE: 32

CLAIM TO FAME: The Saturdays star

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION TO DISPEL IN THE CASTLE: People think if you are in a pop group, you lead a glamorous lifestyle and won’t get stuck in, but I’m determined to muck in with all the chores.

PHOBIAS: Spiders, rats and confined spaces scare me.

ROLE IN THE CAMP: The serial hugger.

MISS MOST: Wayne and my boys.

DREAM CAMPER: Larry Lamb or a father figure type.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHTWd_0cyt3JXX00

DANNY MILLER

AGE: 30

CLAIM TO FAME: Emmerdale actor

BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION TO DISPEL IN THE CASTLE: None but I would like to show everyone what I am like in real life rather than my soap character, Aaron Dingle.

PHOBIAS: I am absolutely dreading the eating Trials! I fear I will gag!

ROLE IN THE CAMP: A shoulder to cry on and a person everyone can come to if they have a problem.

MISS MOST: My fiancée, Steph, and our new baby.

DREAM CAMPER: Fred Sirieix or any ex football player. I won’t be able to leave them alone asking lots of questions!

