The Menifee City Council last week approved a contract for engineering and consulting services regarding construction management of the Holland Road Overpass. This is the first step in the construction phase of the 215 Freeway bridge, with work scheduled to begin next summer. The project has been on the books since design was first approved in 2014, and need for the east-west traffic route has increased as Menifee’s population has soared past the 100,000 mark.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO