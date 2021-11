The Town of Coeymans Highway Department is looking to fill a FULL TIME position for Operator 1. Applicants must possess a CDL and have experience with the operation of a single chassis truck and vehicles of equal complexity. Prior plow experience is a plus. Competitive pay, full benefits, and pension will be offered with this position. Applications can be found at the Coeymans Highway Department at 1305 SR 143 Coeymans Hollow NY 12045 or Coeymans Town Hall at 18 Russell ave Ravena N.Y. 12143. A general statement of duties and job requirements are listed below and can also be found at the Highway Department. Interested applicants should contact Highway Superintendent Scott Searles at 518-756-2251 with any questions.

COEYMANS, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO