2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 S First Ride

It’s difficult to review Husqvarna’s motorcycles without talking about the KTM models from which they are derived—for this motorcycle, evolved is a better descriptor—and even more difficult to not make comparisons. This is because Husqvarna, as the second adopted child of KTM CEO Stefan Pierer, is a play to maximize profitability; Husky has less overhead and fewer operating costs because it has been absorbed by the machine that is KTM. And until now, most of Husqvarna’s street offerings have been heavily styled riffs on tried-and-true orange platforms, riffs that have missed the mark in one way or the other. Don’t get it wrong; they’re still excellent machines, but not better than what you could have if you chose orange over white. After two days in the Azores on the 2022 Norden 901, we can say that has changed.

