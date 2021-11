Throughout its North Coast Section and NorCal playoff run, the Redwood High boys water polo team has been able to jump out to early leads and not look back. On Saturday at their home pool, the top-seeded Giants were able to parlay that early success again to knock off No. 7 Jesuit of Carmichael 14-7 to claim the NorCal Division II title. Redwood joins the Archie Williams boys team as the only Marin squads to claim a NorCal title in water polo since the tournament’s inception four years ago.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 22 HOURS AGO