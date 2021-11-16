ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

NOLA's NOSACONN Founder Damon Batiste Shares Oklahoma Arts News

wrightnow.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises San Francisco-Dallas Community Spotlight~~~. News Courtesy of NOLA's Damon Batiste Founder of NOSACONN, Inc. Prlog.org post: https://www.prlog.org/12893946-nolas-nosaconn-founder-damon-batiste-shares-oklahoma-arts-news.html. Cultural Ambassador and Founder of NOSACONN, Inc., Damon Batiste of NOLA’s Royal Family of Music, is pleased to support the founding work of Rosetta Funches and the...

www.wrightnow.biz

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eubie Blake
TheAtlantaVoice

American Music Awards 2021: Who’s hosting and what to expect

The American Music Awards will be presented Sunday. The show will be a star-studded night filled with top artists and performances, with Cardi B at the helm as the host. Performers Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are opening the show, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Coldplay and BTS will take the stage to perform […]
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Drake "Free Larry Hoover" Concert Ticket Prices Shock Fans

From the wording of the announcement, some fans were misled into thinking that Kanye West and Drake's upcoming concert in Los Angeles would be free of charge. Labeled as a "Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert," a number of folks were shocked to find out on Monday that the concert isn't actually free... it's tofree Larry Hoover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whereyat.com

NOLA’s The Roots of Music is a Finalist for the 3rd Annual Accelerator Awards

In the right hands, music has the power to transform lives, create better situations, and could even bring a sense of peace into communities. Those involved in music and utilizing it for the right reasons are bound to exceed expectations and overcome boundaries. Young people are so influenced by music and often face opportunities that will allow them to have a better life. Young people need level-headed leaders to teach them self-discipline. For most of them, being involved in music programs is their way to a better outcome.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nola#Jazz Music#Oklahoma Arts News#News Courtesy#Nosaconn Inc#Royal Family Of Music#The Board Of Directors#Rosetta#Obmapac#Naajlm#African Americans
Michigan Daily

Art for art’s sake

This past summer, as I was wandering through the rooms of the Museé d‘Orsay in Paris, I had a realization. I had reached the fifth floor, the crown of impressionist art, when I caught myself engaging in something that felt wrong. After observing the first few paintings, I noticed I had fallen into a routine, a bad habit, an incorrect way of seeing things — approach the painting, read the label, then look at the painting, judge and walk away.
VISUAL ART
Classic Rock 105.1

Celebration in the Oaks Returning to NOLA’s City Park

A New Orleans Christmas tradition is returning this holiday season. New Orleans City Park's holiday light show, Celebration in the Oaks, is back again this year. This incredible light festival has enchanted Park visitors since the 1980s and you'll be able to enjoy the experience with your family from November 25 through January 2.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Hyperallergic

Betsy Damon’s Pioneering Ecofeminist Practice

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». One needs only look at the city’s demolition of East River Park, which officially began on November 1st, to be reminded that activist efforts against ecocide are often spearheaded by artists. Long before social engagement became trendy, artists working outside of institutional structures understood that environmental destruction primarily affects communities of lesser means, communities that experience the preciousness of nature as a free space for gathering, creating, and meditating — as opposed to those who hide away on their manicured rooftop terraces and floating parks.
ADVOCACY
guthrienewsleader.net

44th Oklahoma Governor’s Arts Awards Honorees Announced

OKLAHOMA CITY (October 7, 2021) – The Oklahoma Arts Council has announced the names of 15 individuals and three organizations that will be honored for their contributions to the arts during the 44th Oklahoma Governor’s Arts Awards on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. “It is an honor to recognize influential organizations...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KEYT

Booker winner Damon Galgut laments South Africa’s gloom

LONDON (AP) — South African author Damon Galgut won the Booker Prize for fiction on Nov. 3 for his novel “The Promise,” the story of a white South African family in decline in the years before and after the end of the racist apartheid system. It caps a month in which African writers also won the Nobel Prize for Literature and France’s prestigious Prix Goncourt. Galgut is happy to see African writers getting international recognition, but he’s gloomy about the state of South Africa. He tells The Associated Press his homeland is in “a state of moral exhaustion” amid a pandemic that has killed almost 90,000 South Africans and battered the economy.
ENTERTAINMENT
Marin Independent Journal

Designer shares art of displaying collections

“Everyone should collect something,” says Dallas interior designer John Phifer Marrs. A collector himself, Marrs has mastered the art of displaying treasures, and written about it. His new coffee table-style book, “Interiors for Collectors” (Gibbs Smith), showcases beautiful ways to feature collections in 240 richly photographed pages. It’s a double...
INTERIOR DESIGN
wccftech.com

Starfield Concept Art and an Early Taste of the Game’s Epic Score Shared by Bethesda

Yesterday Bethesda celebrated Skyrim’s 10th Anniversary with a concert performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, but the most noteworthy moment of the show was actually dedicated to Starfield. Near the end of the concert, longtime Bethesda composer Inon Zur introduced the “Starfield Suite,” our first significant taste of what the game’s score will sound like. In addition to the music, an array of new concept art appeared on screen, showing some corners of Bethesda’s new galaxy we haven’t yet seen. You can check it all out below (jump to around the 52-minute mark if the video doesn’t cue up properly).
VIDEO GAMES
Double Scoop

Friday art news roundup

New public art in Las Vegas. A new book of Nevada poems and drawings. Nevada Humanities awards funds for art projects. The post Friday art news roundup appeared first on Double Scoop.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy