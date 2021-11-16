NOLA's NOSACONN Founder Damon Batiste Shares Oklahoma Arts News

In the right hands, music has the power to transform lives, create better situations, and could even bring a sense of peace into communities. Those involved in music and utilizing it for the right reasons are bound to exceed expectations and overcome boundaries. Young people are so influenced by music and often face opportunities that will allow them to have a better life. Young people need level-headed leaders to teach them self-discipline. For most of them, being involved in music programs is their way to a better outcome.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO