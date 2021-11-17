AUD/NZD defies RBA, continues its positive streak for 6th day in a row

AUD/USD continues to languish below the 0.7300 level in wake of not as strong as hoped Australian wage price growth. Analysts said the data supports the RBA’s dovish stance. AUD/USD continues to struggle to reclaim a hold of the 0.7300 level, after the pair took a hit during Asia Pacific trade following not as strong as hoped for data on Australian wage price growth. The pair printed lows is the 0.7260s during the APac trade and then rejected an attempted move above 0.7300 shortly prior to the start of the European session. AUD/USD then fell back to the 0.7270s but has since recovered (again), though the pair has not been able to push back above 0.7300 just yet.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO