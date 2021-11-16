Preparation and safety make for a happy Chanukah

You may still be eating Thanksgiving leftovers and cleaning up from the holiday when the first night of Chanukah arrives. With the holidays so close, the tough job of preparing your home for eight nights of house guests might be stressing you out. Are you reaching for the Manischewitz wine before...
Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
There are tons of sugar cookie kits that are created for Christmas but the Manischewitz Ugly Sweater Chanukah Sugar Cookie Kit was created to help people celebrate the Jewish festival of lights. The kit includes everything needed to create fun family memories together, including sugar cookie mix, traditional yellow and blue color powders and Chanukah sprinkle mix, plus three piping bags and a shapely sweater cookie cutter.
Do you love the great outdoors? Do you love delicious food? Well you're in luck! GDSA Photojournalist Justin Calderon is introducing us to a place that's looking to make everyone a happy camper. Keep up with them on Facebook @eatcamp.
Fountain Hills' Chanukah Boutique opens Sunday, Nov. 21. The boutique will remain open through Dec. 2 at the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center, 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains. The boutique will feature an assortment of Chanukah gifts and gift wraps. Menorahs, dreidels, unique candles and ceramic ware will be featured. There also will be children’s toys and Chanukah novelties.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best? Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
A few weeks ago, a package arrived from my aunt. I opened it to find presents wrapped in a light blue wrapping paper with white dots. The words, “Just a little care package for your first Chanukah! I’m glad you’re in our family!” were written beautifully in cursive. I have...
Many of us love eating potato latkes during Chanukah to celebrate the miracle of the oil. But did you know there is another special holiday ingredient, which often goes overlooked? You aren’t alone if you didn’t know that cheese, and more specifically fried cheese, is a symbol of Chanukah. It...
I love the holiday season, but my favorite day of all is Thanksgiving. I love Thanksgiving because it’s not about presents or “stuff,” it’s about gratitude. It’s for looking back on the past year and realizing while times have been very tough, especially since the pandemic hit, there are still things to be grateful for. For every person those things will be different, some will be big, some will be small, and that is to me why Thanksgiving is so special. It’s not about the size of the thing we are grateful for, it’s the gratitude itself. Thanksgiving takes us out of our own heads if we let it, for just one day. It allows us to say Thank You. If there is a downside to Thanksgiving it is the illness and injury that can result from things like fires, and improper food handling. To avoid these issues as much as possible, please consider adding these safety tips for Thanksgiving to your planning this year.
Marengo-Union Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Don't want to cook? Here are three businesses that will cook for you !. Marengo-Union Chamber of Commerce | 116 S. State Street, Marengo, IL 60103 Unsubscribe news@mchenrytimes.com Update Profile | About Constant Contact Sent by chamber@marengo-union.com in collaboration with Try email marketing for free today!
Sponsored - The holidays are synonymous with family gatherings, good times, and lots of cooking and meal preparation. However, it is also a time of the year during which cooking fires and other accidents in the kitchen are at their highest. Why are cooking fires much more common during the...
Raleigh, N.C. — Growing up in California, Chanukah often felt like “Jewish Christmas.” That afterthought of a holiday so the Jewish kids didn’t get left out. And in fact, in Israel, it’s not that big of a deal aside from an overabundance of fancy donuts. Don’t get me wrong, I always enjoyed it, but with all the hubbub of Christmas at every corner, it was hard not to fantasize about a Chanukah bush.
The Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing New Horizons is all about designing dream vacation homes for villagers. At first, only one villager will be able to stay in each house you design. Eventually, though, you’ll be able to assign roommates for villagers so that two can vacation in the same house. You may be wondering how to unlock this and how it all works. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make villagers roommates in Animal Crossing New Horizons: Happy Home Paradise.
Nuestra Gente Community Projects is raising funds once more to deliver Thanksgiving baskets to needy families in Toledo. This is the fourth year for Nuestra Gente’s Thanksgiving program, which will work to distribute baskets with turkey and other essentials for a full holiday meal to families in Toledo’s Old South End and the East Side.
COLUMBUS, OH. — A golden-brown turkey with delicious sides may set the stage for the perfect Thanksgiving feast, but state officials urge Ohioans to make fire safety the real centerpiece of holiday festivities by staying alert and practicing patience in the kitchen. “More cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than any...
Table of Contents
Front Yard Decorations
Outdoor Table Decor
Lighted Decorations
Now that more people are vaccinated than ever, we can expect Thanksgiving (this year), to come back in full force in 2021. And while the inside of homes will definitely be festive, paying attention to the outside is just as important.
While DIY outdoors Thanksgiving decor requires a little more effort, it can be a fun activity to gather with loved ones and make homemade wreaths out of dried flowers and plants or cut out the tops of pumpkins to use as flower pots. You can also set up a homemade cornucopia centerpiece by...
Comments / 0